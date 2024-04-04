How to get Micky Flanagan tickets as comedian announces new intimate UK tour dates
The cockney comic is back for more.
If you fancy going out – or even out, out – don’t miss Micky Flanagan’s new UK tour this spring.
The iconic comedian surprised fans this week by announcing a series of intimate theatre shows kicking off in just three weeks’ time.
Running from 19th April to 1st June, Flanagan will be bringing his well-known brand of cockney charm to smaller venues in Newcastle, Oxford, Plymouth and more.
These performances are coming off the back of the comics’ hugely successful If Ever We Needed It… arena tour, which had a record-breaking run throughout 2023.
Now he’s back for another set of shows dwelling on the challenges of turning 60, what’s happened since growing older, and how the world around is changing. Plus plenty of wit, storytelling and swearing – perhaps keep your under 16s away.
Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.
Buy Micky Flanagan tickets at Ticketmaster
When and where can I see Micky Flanagan on tour?
Flanagan has announced eight UK shows for this new intimate tour, kicking off in April. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 19th Apr 2024 – Canterbury, The Marlowe
- 26th Apr 2024 – Reading, The Hexagon
- 2nd May 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 16th May 2024 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 24th May 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 25th May 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 31st May 2024 – Plymouth, Pavilions
- 1st Jun 2024 – Plymouth, Pavilions
When do Micky Flanagan UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale begins today, Thursday 4th May, for O2 Priority Customers and anyone who signed up for the artist pre-sale.
General sale will open at 10am on Saturday 6th April via Ticketmaster.
Buy Micky Flanagan tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Micky Flanagan tickets for If Ever We Needed It UK tour
Head on over to Ticketmaster this Saturday (Thursday if you have pre-sale access) at 10am. If you’re worried about losing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Micky Flanagan tickets at Ticketmaster
