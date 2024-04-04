Running from 19th April to 1st June, Flanagan will be bringing his well-known brand of cockney charm to smaller venues in Newcastle, Oxford, Plymouth and more.

These performances are coming off the back of the comics’ hugely successful If Ever We Needed It… arena tour, which had a record-breaking run throughout 2023.

Now he’s back for another set of shows dwelling on the challenges of turning 60, what’s happened since growing older, and how the world around is changing. Plus plenty of wit, storytelling and swearing – perhaps keep your under 16s away.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy Micky Flanagan tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Micky Flanagan on tour?

Flanagan has announced eight UK shows for this new intimate tour, kicking off in April. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

When do Micky Flanagan UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale begins today, Thursday 4th May, for O2 Priority Customers and anyone who signed up for the artist pre-sale.

General sale will open at 10am on Saturday 6th April via Ticketmaster.

How to get Micky Flanagan tickets for If Ever We Needed It UK tour

Head on over to Ticketmaster this Saturday (Thursday if you have pre-sale access) at 10am. If you’re worried about losing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

