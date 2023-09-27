He's also known for his solo music, including the hit single "Love Changes Everything", and even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 1992. Aside from stretching his vocal cords, the "Together Again" singer is also a broadcaster and host across radio and television.

If you're dying to hear some of this national treasure's musical talents in the flesh, then you're in luck; March 2024 will see Michael Ball performing 13 shows across the country. Here's how you can get tickets.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we've always got our fingers on the pulse of the latest shows.

In March 2024, the British singer will be performing 13 shows at 12 different venues across the UK. Here's a full list:

When do Michael Ball tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets early, thanks to the Ticketmaster pre-sale. This means that tickets will be released on the Ticketmaster website at 10am on Wednesday 27th September.

General sale tickets will then be available from 10am on Friday 29th September.

How to get Michael Ball tickets for his new UK tour?

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Wednesday 27th September - We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Michael Ball tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.

You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.



