How to get Michael Ball tickets for his 2024 UK tour
Musician, actor and broadcaster Michael Ball is showcasing his musical talents on tour next March - here's how you can get tickets
Since making his debut on the West End in 1985, Michael Ball has become a household name. His voice, charm and acting chops haven't only earned him the admiration of a nation - they've also earned him an OBE.
Ball's theatrical talents are well known; he made a splash in roles across iconic musicals such as Les Misérables and the Phantom of the Opera. This RadioTimes.com writer even had the pleasure of seeing him reprise his iconic role of Edna Turnblad in Hairspray last year.
He's also known for his solo music, including the hit single "Love Changes Everything", and even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest 1992. Aside from stretching his vocal cords, the "Together Again" singer is also a broadcaster and host across radio and television.
If you're dying to hear some of this national treasure's musical talents in the flesh, then you're in luck; March 2024 will see Michael Ball performing 13 shows across the country. Here's how you can get tickets.
What are the dates and venues for Michael Ball's new UK tour?
In March 2024, the British singer will be performing 13 shows at 12 different venues across the UK. Here's a full list:
- 11th Mar 2024 - Brighton, Brighton Dome
- 13tg Mar 2024 - Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 14th Mar 2024 - Cardiff, St David's Hall
- 16th Mar 2024 - Bath, Bath Forum
- 17th Mar 2024 - London, Eventim Apollo
- 19th Mar 2024 - Oxford, New Theatre Oxford
- 20th Mar 2024 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 22nd Mar 2024 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- 23rd Mar 2024 - Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 25t Mar 2024 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 26th Mar 2024 - Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- 28th Mar 2024 - York, York Barbican
When do Michael Ball tickets go on sale?
Fans can get their hands on tickets early, thanks to the Ticketmaster pre-sale. This means that tickets will be released on the Ticketmaster website at 10am on Wednesday 27th September.
General sale tickets will then be available from 10am on Friday 29th September.
How to get Michael Ball tickets for his new UK tour?
Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early on Wednesday 27th September - We recommend going onto the site 10 minutes before Michael Ball tickets are released, so that you can join the waiting room and improve your position in the queue once tickets are released.
You can also check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to make extra sure that you'll secure those tickets.
