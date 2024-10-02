Pellow will be coming to eight UK venues, including the O2 arena, with a celebration of all his best hits.

Following the announcement, he said: "To think it's been 30 years since Love Is All Around became such a huge part of my life is amazing. It's not just my song – it belongs to the fans.

"Celebrating this milestone with them is going to be incredibly special. And I’ve got something exciting planned around the song itself – I can’t wait to share more soon!"

Pellow has also pledged that £1 net from every ticket sold will go towards the charity Future Dreams, which provides emotional support to people struggling with breast cancer.

Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy Marti Pellow tickets at Ticketmaster

The Wet Wet Wet star is coming to eight venues across the UK next October, starting on Friday 24th in Bournemouth. Here's the full list:

How to get Marti Pellow tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday 2nd October. The pre-sale is for O2 customers, Live Nation and those who signed up to the artist pre-sale.

Meanwhile, general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 4th October. Read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more.

Buy Marti Pellow tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available?

You can find a ton of hospitality packages available at official partner Seat Unique.

These packages start from £63 and include a prime view of the show, plus VIP access to bars and restaurants.

Buy Marti Pellow hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

