Tickets go live for Marti Pellow's 30th anniversary UK arena tour
Love is all around, and where better to find it than on Marti Pellow's 30th anniversary tour?
Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow is heading on a massive new arena tour in October 2025.
The singer is celebrating 30 years since the song Love is all Around was first released with a tour of the same name.
Pellow will be coming to eight UK venues, including the O2 arena, with a celebration of all his best hits.
Following the announcement, he said: "To think it's been 30 years since Love Is All Around became such a huge part of my life is amazing. It's not just my song – it belongs to the fans.
"Celebrating this milestone with them is going to be incredibly special. And I’ve got something exciting planned around the song itself – I can’t wait to share more soon!"
Pellow has also pledged that £1 net from every ticket sold will go towards the charity Future Dreams, which provides emotional support to people struggling with breast cancer.
Here's how you can get tickets today.
Marti Pellow UK dates and venues
The Wet Wet Wet star is coming to eight venues across the UK next October, starting on Friday 24th in Bournemouth. Here's the full list:
- 24th Oct 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 25th Oct 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 26th Oct 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 28th Oct 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 29th Oct 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 30th Oct 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 1st Nov 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 2nd Nov 2025 – London, O2 Arena
How to get Marti Pellow tickets
Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday 2nd October. The pre-sale is for O2 customers, Live Nation and those who signed up to the artist pre-sale.
Meanwhile, general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 4th October. Read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more.
Is there hospitality available?
You can find a ton of hospitality packages available at official partner Seat Unique.
These packages start from £63 and include a prime view of the show, plus VIP access to bars and restaurants.
