The man who brought us Bear, Avid Merrion and Amanda Holden’s Gran will be heading to venues up and down the country for the My First Time tour.

Keith Lemon, AKA Leigh Francis, is going on tour next Spring for the first time in his comedy career.

The comedian will be making stops in London, Liverpool, Birmingham and more from March until April next year, and will be wrapping up the run of shows in his hometown of Leeds.

Promising “Fun times LIVE!”, Francis has said he’ll be “bringing back all the fun I’ve had over the '00s up to present day!” with masks, sketches, and audience interaction in store.

Fans of Francis will know him best for his Keith Lemon persona – who he’s played since 2006 on shows like Celebrity Juice, Lemon La Vida Loca and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show. In fact, many of you out there may not have known the comic’s real name, as he so rarely makes a TV appearance out of character.

Before Lemon, the comedian mainly appeared as Avid Merrion from the sketch show Bo' Selecta! Where he also played a series of rubber-masked celebrities and, of course, Bear.

Over the years, his many characters have had spin-offs, singing shows and parody reality TV series, but never a live tour – so to be a part of this historic moment, here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Leigh Francis tickets at Ticketmaster

Francis has 18 dates planned for spring 2024, starting with a night at the Bath Forum on the 6th of March. Then, it’s on to London, Sheffield, York, and Glasgow before finally wrapping up in Leeds for a triumphant homecoming on the 6th of April.

Here is a full list of UK tour dates and venues for Leigh Francis in 2024:

How to get tickets to Leigh Francis’ UK tour

Keith Lemon fans who signed up beforehand will now have exclusive access to the pre-sale which went live at this morning (Thursday, 22nd June).

Meanwhile, the rest of us can buy tickets through the general sale on Friday, 23rd June at 10am. If you want to improve your chances, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

