Confirming the concerts on Twitter, Kings of Leon announced : “UK! We’re coming back in May for two shows at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham... See you soon!” Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham AFC, replied saying : “Every time I’m at the Racecourse Ground, I lose my voice. Seeing @KingsOfLeon May 27 & 28 will be no different. #Wrexham”.

In a weird but brilliant turn of events, American rock band Kings of Leon are performing two shows at the home of Wrexham AFC, The Racecourse Ground, over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The Kings of Leon Tweet comes after both Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (the second owner of Wrexham AFC) posted a light-hearted video in celebration of St David’s Day announcing the band’s upcoming shows at the football club’s home ground.

If you’ve watched the Disney Plus docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, you’ll know the American duo bought Wrexham AFC ⁠— the oldest football club in Wales and third oldest professional team in the world — to invest in the team and restore it to football glory, as well as making positive improvements to the wider Wrexham community. The Kings of Leon concert is just one of these ways.

Kings of Leon is made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jarden Followill, and their cousin Matthew. All four members have been in the band since its formation in 1999.

The Tennessee rock band have released eight studio albums to date: Youth & Young Manhood, Aha Shake Heartbreak, Because of the Times, Only by the Night, Come Around Sundown, Mechanical Bull, WALLS, and When You See Yourself. Come Around Sundown is a particular stand-out for the RadioTimes.com team — with Radioactive and Back Down South being some of our favourite tracks of all time.

Thanks to the band’s explosive live performances and the widely received tune Molly’s Chambers from the band’s first album, Kings of Leon adopted cult success pretty much instantly. It was with their fourth album Only by the Night, however, that Kings of Leon became household names. The huge hit Sex on Fire came from that album, with both the single and album reaching number one, and Only by the Night gaining Platinum status.

Kings of Leon are no stranger to an award, too. The group has won four Grammy Awards, for example hit song Use Somebody won Record of the Year, from 12 nominations.

Let’s find out how you can see Kings of Leon live in Wrexham town (or is it a city now?).

Where? The world’s oldest international stadium and home of Wrexham AFC, The Racecourse Ground. When? Spring Bank Holiday.

How to get tickets for Kings of Leon at The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham

Pre-sale tickets were available for Wrexham AFC members and anyone with a Wrexham postcode from Wednesday 1st March and Thursday 2nd March, respectively.

General on sale is happening right now, having gone on sale at 9am this morning (Friday 3rd March).

With Kings of Leon being a household name, and the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries putting the Welsh football club on the map, we can imagine tickets for the concerts will sell quickly. Take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for some top tips on securing tickets.

