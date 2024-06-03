While not the first time that Harris's iteration has been debuted - it initially premiered at Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre in 2019 - it is the first time Whittaker will be leading the production - and is, in fact, her first time back on stage in over a decade.

Whittaker last performed in a 2012 production of Antigone at London's National Theatre alongside fellow Doctor Who alum Christopher Eccleston.

Now, she's set to take on the leading role in The Duchess, which will run for 11 weeks in total from this October.

On the announcement of her role in The Duchess, Whittaker said: "I’m beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris’s incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster’s harrowing drama.

"Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece. Being able to portray the Duchess’s tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour."

The new production has been described as an exploration of "the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance", and while further casting is yet to be announced, fans of Whittaker's will undoubtedly be keen to learn when and where they can get tickets to the thrilling drama. Read on to find out.

When and where is The Duchess?

Poster for The Duchess featuring Jodie Whittaker. Trafalgar Theatre/Neil Reading PR

The Duchess will run from for 11 weeks from Saturday 5th October to Friday 20th December 2024.

However, it is also to be noted that Whittaker is not available for performances on 18th and 19th October.

The production will be at Trafalgar Theatre, which can be found in Whitehall, near Trafalgar Square in London. Both Charing Cross and Embankment underground stations are within five minutes walk of the theatre.

How to get tickets to The Duchess

Tickets for The Duchess are available to purchase now, with tickets available for multiple evening and matinee slots during the 11-week run of the play.

Tickets range from £20 to £125 and you can purchase them online on ATG Tickets.

