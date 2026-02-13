He can sing, he can dance, he can act— but did you know that Jeff Goldblum is also a supremely talented jazz musician?

Best known for his roles in Jurassic Park and, more recently, Wicked, Goldblum has become a fixture on both the big and small screens. His charm and eccentricity have made him beloved in pop culture circles, while his velvety voice and piano skills have endeared him to the jazz community.

Goldblum launched the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra over 30 years ago and since then they've been touring the world performing jazz standards and songs from the Great American Songbook, as well as releasing their own albums.

June 2026 will see the release of a new album, Still Blooming: Night Blooms, a follow-up to last year's Still Blooming.

So, without further ado, let's find out how you can secure Jeff Goldblum concert tickets for his 2026 UK tour.

You'll have four chances to catch the Wizard across the UK this summer:

When do Jeff Goldblum tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for the Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Manchester shows will be released at 10am on Friday 13 February.

Tickets for the London show at the Royal Albert Hall are currently available to purchase.

How to get tickets for Jeff Goldblum 2026 UK arena tour

Be sure to get onto the Ticketmaster website bright and early on Friday morning, and have your login details to hand to make sure there's no delay.

Demand is expected to be high for this tour, so be sure to head online well before tickets are set to go on sale. For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

