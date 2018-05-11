The tour kicks off with four concerts in Manchester, and will see him playing to over a million people around the country. When tickets went on sale last July, they sold out in minutes.

As well as old-favourites, Sheeran will be playing songs from his most recent album, Divide, which was 2017's biggest-selling album.

Here's everything you need to know to bag one of those tickets.

When are tickets on sale?

Production holds will be available from 10am on Friday 11 May through ticketmaster.co.uk

How can I maximise my chances?

Bookmark this link now. Before the tickets go on sale, log into your ticketmaster.co.uk account beforehand, checking you know the password and that it's the correct billing and delivery address. When the tickets go on sale, stick to one browser window and don't refresh your screen or you'll use your place in the virtual queue.

24 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

25 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

26 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

27 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

1 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

2 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

3 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

8 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

9 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

10 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

14 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

15 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

16 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

17 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

21 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

22 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

23 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

24 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Anything else?

Keep an eye on @TicketmasterUK on Twitter. Any updates will be announced there first.