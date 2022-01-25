Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets: how to get tickets for his UK shows

The former One Direction star is taking to the stage in some of the UK's biggest venues, including Wembley Stadium and Ibrox. Tickets are bound to be in high demand — this is especially the case following the postponements as some fans who originally bought tickets for earlier dates now have access to a presale, having been refunded. So, you'll need to be on your toes to make the most of this opportunity but we'll be providing all the info you need to see Harry Styles live in 2022.

Harry Styles is ready to entertain UK fans after several frustrating postponements. The singer was originally scheduled to perform a series of shows as far back as April 2020, before coronavirus restrictions saw the shows postponed until 2021 and then postponed again. Now, the dates are finalised and the tickets are almost available.

His most recent album — 2019's Fine Line — was recognised with a Grammy Award for 'Best Pop Solo Performance' and Styles bagged the 'British Single of the Year' Brit award for 'Watermelon Sugar', from the same album. Notably, it also became the most recent album to be included in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, slipping onto the list in 491st position.

Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' show will see the star travel and perform across the UK, Europe and South America. In a Tweet Styles told his fans: "I'm so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H".

Harry Styles tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

(Getty Images)

The three huge UK shows will take place in mid-June. Starting on June 11th in Glasgow, at Ibrox stadium, the home of Glasgow Rangers. The second show takes place at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on June 15th and finally Harry Styles and Mitski will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on the 18th.

For Irish fans, there's also a huge Dublin show at the Aviva Stadium on the 22nd June. Follow the link below for details.

When do Harry Styles UK tour tickets go on sale?

The general sale begins on Friday, 28th January at 9am. If you're planning to snap up tickets in the general sale, it's best to go online slightly before the launch time and be ready and waiting because demand will be high.

There is currently a presale running for fans who bought tickets to the cancelled shows. They can now get an early shot at tickets for the 2022 shows before the general sale opens. Head over to Ticketmaster if you think you're eligible.

How much do Harry Styles tickets cost?

While pricing has not been confirmed, general sale tickets are likely to vary slightly, depending on their position with the venue. However, the standard baseline presale ticket currently costs around £50 and we expect this pricing to be similar when the general sale arrives.

Use the links below to check the latest pricing and availability updates.

Who will be supporting Harry Styles for the UK 2022 tour?

The UK tour dates will see Styles supported by Japanese-American songwriter, Mitski. Known for songs like Washing Machine Heart, Geyser and Nobody. Her poppy indie-rock stylings make Mitski an ideal warm-up act.

In Dublin, Styles will be supported by Arlo Parks. Then Wolf Alice takes over as the support act for the rest of the European tour and Koffee will be the accompanying act for the South American shows.

