We do know the musical will be held at the Bristol Hippodrome in spring, before later heading on to the West End and, potentially, Broadway.

The show's score has been written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and will be featuring five new songs which were not in the original film.

According to Deadline, these new tracks include All The Ones You Love and Show Goes On.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Also signed on the production team are Tim Federle, who will be writing the book and Casey Nicholaw for direction and choreography.

The Greatest Showman is a fictionalised version of the life of PT Barnum, who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus. It explores Barnum's fight for success with the help of a cast of acrobats, elephants and performers.

The movie was a hit following release in 2017 and featured performances from the likes of Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zac Efron. It grossed $459M worldwide and became best known for its soundtrack, including the award-winning song This is Me.

Tickets are not yet available for the Greatest Showman on stage. However, you can buy tickets to Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular, and check out all the shows touring at the Bristol Hippodrome this year.

Ad

Make sure you also check out how to get England cricket tickets, how to get cheap London Eye tickets and how to see the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.