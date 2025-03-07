How to get Five tickets as extra dates added to 2025 UK reunion tour
Due to overwhelming demand, eight new tour dates have been added.
Everyone get up! The Five tour is going on sale today and eight new show dates have been added due to "phenomenal demand".
Last week, the British boyband announced a reunion tour 25 years after their split, with all five original members returning.
The group – made up of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, Abz Love and Jason 'J' Brown – originally planned for a 12-date tour this November, with shows in London's O2 and Manchester's CO-OP Arena included.
However, the incredible response from fans has led the band to add another eight shows in the UK and Ireland, taking their grand total up to 20.
"This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now," said Robinson, following the announcement, "I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can't wait to do this all over again. Hope you're ready!"
While Love added: "We really can't wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it's gonna go off!"
So, now the rainy days are dying, you've got to keep on, keep on trying to get tickets – here's what you need to know.
What are the UK tour dates for Five's 2025 reunion tour?
Five's reunion tour will take them to 20 dates across the UK and Ireland, starting this October:
- 31st Oct 2025 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 1st Nov 2025 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 2nd Nov 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 4th Nov 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 5th Nov 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 7th Nov 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 8th Nov 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 9th Nov 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 11th Nov 2025 – London, The O2
- 12th Nov 2025 – London, The O2
- 14th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 15th Nov 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- 16th Nov 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 18th Nov 2025 – Manchester, CO-OP Live
- 19th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 22nd Nov 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 25th Nov 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th Nov 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 28th Nov 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
How much do Five tickets cost?
It's been confirmed that Five tickets will run between £50.75 – £114.90.
How to get Five UK tour tickets
General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 7th March.
Tickets are available on both Ticketmaster and AXS so, as the demand for seats is so high, we would suggest trying to get tickets through both.
Is there hospitality available?
Yes. You can find official hospitality tickets at Seat Unique. These start at £84 and include a guaranteed seat plus additional perks like food and drink access.
Buy Five hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Make sure you also check out how to get England cricket tickets, how to get cheap London Eye tickets and how to see the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.