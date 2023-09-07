Clapton will be performing one of the 25 shows set to take place in the opening month of Co-op Manchester, a new £365 million venue set to open in April 2024.

Once opened, the arena, which will also welcome the Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan, will be the largest in the UK with a capacity of 23,500.

Clapton's announcement follows the sale of tickets for the other UK and Ireland venues and dates of his tour, when he'll perform in Newcastle upon Tyne, London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin.

The exclusive tour will likely see the guitarist perform hits from over 60 years in the music industry – from the 1965 hit For Your Love to the record-breaking solo song Wonderful Tonight.

Clapton was a key member of the band’s Yardbirds, the Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith and, most famously, Cream for the first part of his career, before going solo in the 1970s. During that time, he also performed with groups Delaney & Bonnie and Derek and the Dominos, while creating some of his best-known hits, like Layla.

He also released a cover of Bob Marley’s I Shot the Sheriff and released the award-winning My Father's Eyes in 1998. Over the years, he’s sold 280 million records, received 18 Grammys and come second in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He also received a CBE in 2004 for services to music.

Now he’s back and keeping the legend alive with the upcoming tour. Here’s how you can get tickets for his newly announced Manchester show.

When can I buy Eric Clapton tickets for Manchester 2024?

Tickets for Slowhand's Manchester show are available to purchase in the Ticketmaster presale from 10am on Thursday 7th September until 9am on Monday 11th September. General sale tickets will then be released at 10am on Monday 11th September.

There will also be tickets up for grabs on SeeTickets, which will go live at the same time as the Ticketmaster general sale.

In addition to Manchester, Eric Clapton will be performing at a host of iconic cities in the UK and Ireland, ending with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Here's the full list:

Full list of Eric Clapton UK and Ireland tour dates:

How much are Eric Clapton tickets?

Tickets prices for the Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham shows started at £84.75 and went up to £115.25, depending on seating. For the London shows, the cost went up to over £100 for the most basic ticket, but you could pay up to £225 for front-row seats.

