London-based street dance crew Diversity have achieved so much in their time together as a group, it’s hard to believe that they’ve only been performing with each other for 15 years.

The breakdance group was founded by choreographer Ashley Banjo and his younger brother in 2007, and the troupe shot to fame when they won the third season of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle. Fans of Britain’s Got Talent will know that the winners get to perform at the Royal Variety Performance, which Diversity did in front of Queen Elizabeth in 2009.

Their energetic performances, which incorporate all styles of street dance, from popping and hip hop to acrobatics and breakdance, scored them a whole host of gigs across the UK. They appeared at Wireless Festival, in a Michael Jackson tribute at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, and even toured with Little Mix before embarking on a string of their own sold-out tours.

It’s no surprise Diversity quickly became Britain’s most successful dance troupe.

You might’ve seen a few of the members in their own presenting and telly roles, too. Jordan Banjo appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Ashley Banjo hosted this year’s Pride of Britain Awards, has judged Dancing on Ice, and created the documentary Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White, which explores how race and racism have impacted his life and his loved ones’ lives.

This year, Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his services to dance. So, if there’s one person you can trust to create a phenomenal dance show, it’s him! And the new Supernova tour promises to be the group's biggest yet.

When is Diversity’s Supernova UK and Ireland tour?

Diversity confirmed their brand-new show, Supernova, with a reel on Instagram. The excited caption read: "We’re so excited to announce we will be touring with a brand new show! THE SUPERNOVA TOUR! One of our biggest ever headline tours, taking place throughout 2023 and 2024. We can’t wait to create something special for you all!"

Supernova has a run of 65 dates across the UK and Ireland, and will be running from autumn 2023 into 2024.

Not only will the tour be a great night to remember for fans, but it’s also for a good cause. The Supernova tour is supporting The Trussell Trust — a charity which aims to stop poverty and hunger in the UK — and attendees are encouraged to bring monetary donations to the shows for the collection buckets.

Like with some other tours, such as the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour, Supernova has multiple shows on the same day: one in the afternoon and one in the evening. So be sure to double check you’re booking a time which suits you.

When do Diversity’s Supernova UK and Ireland tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Supernova are on presale right now at Ticketmaster, having been released at 10am today (Thursday 17th November).

General on sale will take place tomorrow (Friday 18th November) also at 10am.

If Diversity’s previous tours are anything to go by, the Supernova tour is bound to sell out quickly, so head over to Ticketmaster as soon as you’re able.

