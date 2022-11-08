In tribute to the late monarch, who passed away on 8th September this year, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Take That's Gary Barlow and choirmaster Gareth Malone, accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, will perform a special version of Sing.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022, hosted by Lee Mack, will feature a very special celebration to honour the Queen.

The Royal Variety Performance is typically attended by members of the British royal family, and last year saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, now titled the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the event.

Lee Mack, host of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Stars lined up to perform on the night at London's Royal Albert Hall will include Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and Becky Hill.

The cast of the musical Cabaret are also set to take to the stage with an exclusive performance, and Disney’s Newsies will perform an extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month.

The evening will also feature magic from the German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a performance from Giffords Circus. There will be comedy from Al Murray as The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year's Britain's Got Talent winner, Axel Blake.

Lee Mack said in a statement: "I was actually going to buy tickets for this year's Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them."

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 will air on ITV in December.

