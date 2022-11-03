Not to confuse the two Strictly Come Dancing shows, the Live Tour features celebrities and professionals from the current season, whereas The Professionals includes 10 of the BBC One show’s professional dancers.

With the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour being announced in late September, fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about the Professionals show.

Coming to the UK next spring, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals promises plenty of glitz and glamour, with stellar choreography from your favourite professional dancers.

This year, the line-up includes: Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, and Nancy Xu.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will already be well aware that these professionals know how to move, but without the amateur celebrities making a couple of (understandable) mistakes, you can expect dancing and choreography of the highest standard.

With 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola, eight-time British National Champion Neil Jones, Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer, and seven more award-winning dancers, there won’t be any stiff shoulders or dragging feet here!

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is directed by the show’s creative director Jason Gilkison. Speaking about the fab-u-lous tour, Jason said: "It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

"To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director, and Strictly fans are in for a real treat."

Now it’s time to keep on dancing to the Ticketmaster site. Here’s how you can bag tickets to Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tickets at Ticketmaster

When is the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK tour?

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals gets 10s across the board from us, not only because it promises to be a joyous evening, but because the 31-date tour means we won’t have to travel too far to experience the show.

It’s worth mentioning that some venues have two performances on the same day, for example one at 2:30pm and one at 7:30pm.

Find out which tour date is closest to you:

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals — when do tickets go on sale?

10 Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be waltzing their way across the UK next spring, and pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am today (Thursday 3rd November).

General on-sale begins tomorrow (Friday 4th November) at 10am.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tickets at Ticketmaster

