Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK tour dates confirmed — here’s how to get tickets
With a massive 31-date UK tour in the pipeline, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is coming to a city near you next spring.
With the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour being announced in late September, fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about the Professionals show.
Not to confuse the two Strictly Come Dancing shows, the Live Tour features celebrities and professionals from the current season, whereas The Professionals includes 10 of the BBC One show’s professional dancers.
Coming to the UK next spring, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals promises plenty of glitz and glamour, with stellar choreography from your favourite professional dancers.
This year, the line-up includes: Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, and Nancy Xu.
Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will already be well aware that these professionals know how to move, but without the amateur celebrities making a couple of (understandable) mistakes, you can expect dancing and choreography of the highest standard.
With 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola, eight-time British National Champion Neil Jones, Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer, and seven more award-winning dancers, there won’t be any stiff shoulders or dragging feet here!
Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is directed by the show’s creative director Jason Gilkison. Speaking about the fab-u-lous tour, Jason said: "It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.
"To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director, and Strictly fans are in for a real treat."
Now it’s time to keep on dancing to the Ticketmaster site. Here’s how you can bag tickets to Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals.
Buy Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tickets at Ticketmaster
When is the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK tour?
Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals gets 10s across the board from us, not only because it promises to be a joyous evening, but because the 31-date tour means we won’t have to travel too far to experience the show.
It’s worth mentioning that some venues have two performances on the same day, for example one at 2:30pm and one at 7:30pm.
Find out which tour date is closest to you:
- 2nd May 2023 — Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
- 3rd May 2023 — Sheffield Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 4th May 2023 — Newcastle Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- 5th May 2023 — Aberdeen P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen
- 6th May 2023 — Glasgow Armadillo, Glasgow
- 7th May 2023 — Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
- 7th May 2023 — Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
- 9th May 2023 — Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre, Manchester
- 10th May 2023 — Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre, Manchester
- 10th May 2023 — Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre, Manchester
- 11th May 2023 — Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
- 12th May 2023 — York Barbican, York
- 13th May 2023 — Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
- 13th May 2023 — Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
- 14th May 2023 — Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
- 16th May 2023 — Oxford New Theatre, Oxford
- 17th May 2023 — Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- 18th May 2023 — Nottingham Royal Centre, Nottingham
- 19th May 2023 — London Palladium, London
- 20th May 2023 — London Palladium, London
- 20th May 2023 — London Palladium, London
- 21st May 2023 — London Palladium, London
- 23rd May 2023 — Bournemouth BIC, Bournemouth
- 24th May 2023 — Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 25th May 2023 — Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 25th May 2023 — Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
- 26th May 2023 — Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 27th May 2023 — Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 27th May 2023 — Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 28th May 2023 — Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 30th May 2023 — Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals — when do tickets go on sale?
10 Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be waltzing their way across the UK next spring, and pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am today (Thursday 3rd November).
General on-sale begins tomorrow (Friday 4th November) at 10am.
