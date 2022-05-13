Your favourite Disney characters will bring their stories (and songs) to life on the ice. Characters confirmed for the show include Moana and Maui, Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Coco's Miguel and the classics such as Mickey, Minnie and Goofy.

Disney on Ice is back for a UK-wide tour. Starting in November this year, Mickey and his friends will be touring around the UK with their new show, Disney on Ice presents Dream Big.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at just £23.95. Here's everything you need to know about the new 2022 show, including details on UK dates and venues and where to buy your Disney on Ice tickets.

Where to buy Disney on Ice presents Dream Big tickets?

Tickets for Disney on Ice presents Dream Big are available at Ticketmaster now. The general on-sale tickets went live this morning, following a number of exclusive presales earlier this week.

Because presale tickets have been available, there may be limited availability on some dates. We suggest buying your Disney on Ice tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

What are the 2022 UK dates and venues for Disney on Ice presents Dream Big?

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big will be touring across the UK.

The Disney on Ice UK tour begins in Manchester on Wednesday 2nd November before heading to Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Newcastle and Sheffield. The tour will finish in London with the final date of the UK tour being on 31st December 2022.

For most of the UK dates, there is a range of times available. For families with younger children, there is a 10:30am showing. There are also UK dates with shows at 2:30pm and 6:30pm. The timings for each UK date and venue due vary so we suggest

How much do tickets for Disney on Ice presents Dream Big cost?

Ticket prices for Disney on Ice presents Dream Big start at £23.95.

