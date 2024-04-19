The concert comes as part of the Disney in Concert series at the brand new Wimbledon Children's Festival. The next day, a live concert version of The Jungle Book will also be showing.

For those that need reminding, the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast came out in 2017, and starred Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. It was only the second princess movie to get a remake, and included three new songs from Alan Menken and Tim Rice.

The film received a mixture of reviews, but was generally received as one of the better live-action remakes - and was mainly praised for its faithfulness to the original.

So, if you want to see something that wasn’t there before, here’s how you can get tickets today.

Where is Beauty and the Beast in concert showing in the UK?

Belle’s little town will be coming to London’s New Wimbledon Theatre this August. Here are the full details:

How to get Beauty and the Beast in Concert tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 19th April, when the last rose petal falls.

You can find tickets at ATG Tickets or Ticketmaster.

Buy Beauty and the Beast in Concert tickets at ATG Tickets

