Tickets go live today for live orchestra version of Beauty and the Beast
Be our guest at this latest live orchestra extravaganza!
This August, you can say "Bonjour!" to Belle, the Beast, Lumiere and the whole magical dining set, as Disney’s Beauty and the Beast comes to London with a live orchestra.
This live-action Disney classic will be shown on the big screen at the New Wimbledon Theatre, while the full score and songs are played on stage by The Novello Orchestra.
The concert comes as part of the Disney in Concert series at the brand new Wimbledon Children's Festival. The next day, a live concert version of The Jungle Book will also be showing.
For those that need reminding, the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast came out in 2017, and starred Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. It was only the second princess movie to get a remake, and included three new songs from Alan Menken and Tim Rice.
The film received a mixture of reviews, but was generally received as one of the better live-action remakes - and was mainly praised for its faithfulness to the original.
So, if you want to see something that wasn’t there before, here’s how you can get tickets today.
Buy Beauty and the Beast in Concert tickets at ATG Tickets
Where is Beauty and the Beast in concert showing in the UK?
Belle’s little town will be coming to London’s New Wimbledon Theatre this August. Here are the full details:
- 3pm, 10th Aug 2024 – New Wimbledon Theatre, London
- 7pm, 10th Aug 2024 – New Wimbledon Theatre, London
How to get Beauty and the Beast in Concert tickets
Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 19th April, when the last rose petal falls.
You can find tickets at ATG Tickets or Ticketmaster.
Buy Beauty and the Beast in Concert tickets at ATG Tickets
