How to get last-minute Davis Cup tickets as 'World Cup of Tennis' comes to Manchester
It's game, set and match as the Davis Cup group stage makes its return to Manchester this September. Here's how to get tickets to see some of the most exciting tennis players in the world.
Tennis fans, if you thought that the racket sport season was over following the end of Wimbledon, you'd be sorely mistaken. Not only have we seen UTS Tennis, the fast and furious tennis game, announce the UTS Grand Final, but now the Davis Cup is taking place in Manchester later this year, too.
The Davis Cup is widely regarded as the World Cup of Tennis, and it sees the men's division battle it out to become the Davis Cup world champion.
Last year's Davis Cup event saw a record-breaking turnout, with almost 37,000 fans attending, including 13,000 spectators. Plus, just like UTS Tennis which sees mic'd up players, coaches and courtside entertainment, the Davis Cup also has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained, such as a brass band and photo booth.
The Lexus Great Britain Davis Cup team will return in Group D action against Argentina, Canada and Finland at the AO Arena in Manchester this September. For more information on the format, location, and how to get those all-important Davis Cup tickets, step right this way.
What is the Davis Cup format?
If you've watched the Davis Cup before, the format will remain the same as last year, with Britain joining Spain, Italy, Australia, and 12 other nations, which are split into four groups.
Each nation will play three times over the six-day competition, which is taking place next month in Manchester.
Then, the top two nations from each group will advance to a quarter-final 'Final 8' knockout competition in the sunny Spanish city of Malaga in November.
When and where is the Davis Cup 2024?
Speaking about the Davis Cup coming to Manchester, Leader of Manchester City Council Bev Craig said: "We can’t wait to welcome the Davis Cup back to Manchester again this September after such a brilliant tournament here last year.
"This event is a great opportunity for families to get involved in the excitement of live sports and to inspire the next generation of tennis players."
It's being held from 10th until 15th September.
Full list of Davis Cup 2024 dates and matches:
- 10th Sept 2024 – Canada v Argentina
- 11th Sept 2024 – Finland v Great Britain
- 12th Sept 2024 – Canada v Finland
- 13th Sept 2024 – Great Britain v Argentina
- 14th Sept 2024 – Finland v Argentina
- 15th Sept 2024 – Canada v Great Britain
How much do Davis Cup tickets cost?
At the time of writing (Wednesday 21st August), tickets for the Davis Cup in Manchester will set you back from £10, not including the booking fee.
This incredibly reasonable price is just one of the reasons why the Davis Cup would be a brilliant family day out.
How to get Davis Cup 2024 tickets
In 2015, Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years. Since 2015, Britain has reached two more semi-finals and three quarter-finals; will Britain reach a final this time? There's only one way to find out.
You can buy last-chance Davis Cup tickets right now at Ticketmaster.
