Last year's Davis Cup event saw a record-breaking turnout, with almost 37,000 fans attending, including 13,000 spectators. Plus, just like UTS Tennis which sees mic'd up players, coaches and courtside entertainment, the Davis Cup also has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained, such as a brass band and photo booth.

The Lexus Great Britain Davis Cup team will return in Group D action against Argentina, Canada and Finland at the AO Arena in Manchester this September. For more information on the format, location, and how to get those all-important Davis Cup tickets, step right this way.

Buy Davis Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

What is the Davis Cup format?

Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

If you've watched the Davis Cup before, the format will remain the same as last year, with Britain joining Spain, Italy, Australia, and 12 other nations, which are split into four groups.

Each nation will play three times over the six-day competition, which is taking place next month in Manchester.

Then, the top two nations from each group will advance to a quarter-final 'Final 8' knockout competition in the sunny Spanish city of Malaga in November.

When and where is the Davis Cup 2024?

Speaking about the Davis Cup coming to Manchester, Leader of Manchester City Council Bev Craig said: "We can’t wait to welcome the Davis Cup back to Manchester again this September after such a brilliant tournament here last year.

"This event is a great opportunity for families to get involved in the excitement of live sports and to inspire the next generation of tennis players."

It's being held from 10th until 15th September.

How much do Davis Cup tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 21st August), tickets for the Davis Cup in Manchester will set you back from £10, not including the booking fee.

This incredibly reasonable price is just one of the reasons why the Davis Cup would be a brilliant family day out.

How to get Davis Cup 2024 tickets

In 2015, Britain won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years. Since 2015, Britain has reached two more semi-finals and three quarter-finals; will Britain reach a final this time? There's only one way to find out.

You can buy last-chance Davis Cup tickets right now at Ticketmaster.

