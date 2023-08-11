Starting off with the Southern Hemisphere side, England will be hosting four matches across the UK, with two of those taking place at historic London grounds: The Oval and Lord’s. Then, they’ll move on to Ireland, who they’ll be facing for three matches in Leeds, Nottingham, and Bristol.

These One Day Internationals will be a good indication of England’s chances in the upcoming ODI Cricket World Cup, which will last from 5th October to 19th November. As the current reigning champions, the team have got plenty to prove going into these seven home matches.

One Day International matches are one of the three recognised forms of cricket, with the other two being Test matches and Twenty20 Internationals. In comparison, these one-day matches are faster than Tests but slower than T20’s, with the teams playing a maximum of 50 overs over nine hours.

As almost the middle child, One Day Internationals are great for those who find Tests a bit boring and T20’s a bit too stressful. They’re pacy and tense, but there’s still time for the game to change at any point.

If that sounds like the perfect style for you, here’s how you can get tickets to the matches taking place this September.

Buy Cricket One Day International tickets at Keith Prowse

How many One Day Internationals are there?

There’s no set rule for how long each One Day International Series is. For England vs New Zealand, the series is made up of four matches, for England vs Ireland, it’s only three.

Within each match the teams play a limited number of overs – currently 50 – and it can only last up to nine hours, so you’re not spending too much time agonising over one game.

Buy Cricket One Day International tickets at Keith Prowse

Live cricket on TV. Getty Images

What are the UK venues for the One Day Internationals 2023?

The One Day Internationals are played across many of the UK’s premium cricket grounds, Here’s the full schedule:

England vs New Zealand

8 th Sep 2023 – Cardiff, Sophia Gardens

10 th Sep 2023 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

13 th Sep 2023 – London, Kia Oval

15th Sep 2023 – London, Lord’s

England vs Ireland

20 th Sep 2023 – Leeds, Headingley

23 rd Sep 2023 – Nottingham, Trent Bridge

26th Sep 2023 – Bristol, Bristol County Ground

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to watch England in the One Day Internationals 2023

Tickets to each One Day International match can be found on the different venue sites. Alternatively, you can grab tickets for five out of the six games at Viagogo, and tickets for the London games at Keith Prowse – although these are for hospitality tickets only.

Buy Cricket One Day International tickets at Keith Prowse

How much do cricket hospitality tickets cost?

If you’re going down the hospitality route, it’s never going to be cheap. However, as there’s currently limited availability for general admission seats, this could be your best option for getting a guaranteed spot in the stands.

More like this

For the match at the Kia Oval, there are eight hospitality options, with prices ranging from £299 to £899 per person. With the cheaper options, your packages will include perks like lunch and afternoon tea hampers, a complimentary bar, and a prime view of the pitch. However, with the more expensive packages, you’re more likely to get a three-course meal, an elevated view of the action, and even the chance to meet a few England cricketing legends.

Meanwhile at Lord’s, there are only two hospitality packages: The Nursery Pavilion and The Nursery Pavilion Platinum, costing £499 and £649 respectively. With both you’re getting a full day of food that includes breakfast, a three-course lunch and the signature Lord’s afternoon tea, plus drinks. The main difference is that Platinum customers have access to the famous Compton Stand, which has the best view of the match, its own bar and dedicated hostess services.

Buy Cricket One Day International tickets at Keith Prowse

Advertisement

If it's World Cups your after, here's how to get last-minute Rugby World Cup tickets, plus the best Rugby World Cup merchandise and women's Football World Cup merchandise.