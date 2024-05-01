How to get Craig David UK tour tickets as first pre-sale goes live today
Craig David has just announced a 2025 arena tour? Fill Me In!
Craig David has just announced a new tour, and we can now say that the noughties are well and truly back
The Commitment tour will see Craig David, along with special guest Lemar, visit 11 venues across the UK throughout February next year.
Speaking about the Commitment tour, the UK garage legend said, "I’m so excited to announce my Commitment Tour is coming to the UK next year. I can’t wait to see you all there, this one’s going to be beyond a vibe."
Craig David first burst onto the music scene with his debut album Born To Do It, released in 2000. This critically-acclaimed release cemented him as a major name in the UK R&B scene.
From there, his career went up and up, earning him a whopping 14 BRIT Award nominations, as well as two Grammy nominations, four MOBO awards and three Ivor Novellos. He's collaborated with artists including Diplo, Sting and Bastille, and now also has one of Ibiza's most long-standing residencies, where fans can catch him playing Ibiza Rocks for the seventh year this summer.
One of the most successful artists in British chart history, Craig David is known as defining sound in the UK music scene. Blending UK garage wit R&B and his own unique sounds, nobody does it quite like him.
Fans of British noughties R&B have more good news ahead of them, as Craig David will be joined by a very special guest— none other than Lemar.
Lemar's R&B hits have seen him snag seven UK top 10 singles, as well as sell over two million records across the globe. Fans can expect to hear the artist's biggest songs, including Dance (With U) and If There's Any Justice.
So, if you could spend all 7 Days of the week listening to Craig David, read on for our guide on how to secure your ticket.
Craig David 2025 arena tour: UK dates and venues
Craig David and Lemar are visiting 11 cities throughout the UK in 2025— here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 2nd February 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 4th February 2025 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 5th February 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 7th February 2025 — Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena
- 8th February 2025 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 11th February 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 12th February 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 14th February 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 15th February 2025 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 18th February 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 20th February 2025 — London, The O2
When do Craig David UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 3rd May.
Craig David arena tour pre-sale tickets
If you fancy grabbing tickets early, there are plenty of pre-sale options available. Here's a full list of pre-sale times and the venues they're applicable to:
- Three pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Newcastle
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester
- Venue pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff
- Artist pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester
- Spotify pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow
- Live Nation pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London
- Co-op pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Manchester
- Spotify fans first pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Manchester
How to get tickets for Craig David's 2025 arena tour
Make sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details handy and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale this Friday.
For more expert advice, check out our guides to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Feeling a little confused when it comes to buying tickets? We've put our heads together to explain how the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster and how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.