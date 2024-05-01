Speaking about the Commitment tour, the UK garage legend said, "I’m so excited to announce my Commitment Tour is coming to the UK next year. I can’t wait to see you all there, this one’s going to be beyond a vibe."

Craig David first burst onto the music scene with his debut album Born To Do It, released in 2000. This critically-acclaimed release cemented him as a major name in the UK R&B scene.

From there, his career went up and up, earning him a whopping 14 BRIT Award nominations, as well as two Grammy nominations, four MOBO awards and three Ivor Novellos. He's collaborated with artists including Diplo, Sting and Bastille, and now also has one of Ibiza's most long-standing residencies, where fans can catch him playing Ibiza Rocks for the seventh year this summer.

One of the most successful artists in British chart history, Craig David is known as defining sound in the UK music scene. Blending UK garage wit R&B and his own unique sounds, nobody does it quite like him.

Fans of British noughties R&B have more good news ahead of them, as Craig David will be joined by a very special guest— none other than Lemar.

Lemar's R&B hits have seen him snag seven UK top 10 singles, as well as sell over two million records across the globe. Fans can expect to hear the artist's biggest songs, including Dance (With U) and If There's Any Justice.

So, if you could spend all 7 Days of the week listening to Craig David, read on for our guide on how to secure your ticket.

Buy Craig David tickets at Ticketmaster

Craig David and Lemar are visiting 11 cities throughout the UK in 2025— here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do Craig David UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 3rd May.

Craig David arena tour pre-sale tickets

If you fancy grabbing tickets early, there are plenty of pre-sale options available. Here's a full list of pre-sale times and the venues they're applicable to:

Three pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Newcastle

Priority from O2 pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester

Venue pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff

Artist pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester

Spotify pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Glasgow, Newcastle

Ticketmaster pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London

Co-op pre-sale (10am on 1st May until 9am on 3rd May): Manchester

Spotify fans first pre-sale (10am on 2nd May until 9am on 3rd May): Manchester

How to get tickets for Craig David's 2025 arena tour

Make sure that you have your Ticketmaster login details handy and get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale this Friday.

For more expert advice, check out our guides to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

