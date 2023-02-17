Whether you’re cooking dinner, winding down after a long day at work or reading a book with a cup of tea, Sol provides the perfect music to relax to. The soulful singer has cited influences from Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and grew up surrounded by reggae, Motown and Latin music. She’s written and released some of our favourite tracks like 23 and Promises, and now the London-born artist has announced she’s performing live in May.

It was a great day for Cleo Sol fans when the Sunshine singer announced a new one-off show on Twitter, saying : “Hiiii I’m so bloody excited to see you all! Tickets out this Friday!”

Sol will be at the Royal Albert Hall for a special one-off hometown concert on Thursday 25th May 2023.

Cleopatra Zvezdana Nikolic, better known by her stage name Cleo Sol, first came to our attention when she featured on the single Tears with Tinie Tempah. Since then, the British singer-songwriter has released two studio albums, Rose in the Dark and Mother, and collaborated with British rapper Little Simz on the tracks Selfish and Woman.

The Butterfly singer is also a (rumoured) member of SAULT — the British music collective which spans R&B, house and disco genres, and has released tunes like Masterpiece. The line-up of SAULT is still a mystery, but fans are certain Sol is a member — we’d recognise that voice anywhere!

Sol has an award up her sleeve, too, having won a MOBO Award for the Best R&B/Soul Act in 2021. Also at the MOBO Awards, Sol was nominated for Best Female Act, and her album Mother received a nomination for Album of the Year.

So, enough chit chat. Let’s find out how you can secure tickets to see Cleo Sol live in the capital city.

Buy Cleo Sol tickets at Ticketmaster

Cleo Sol concert 2023: when and where is the UK show?

The British singer was born and raised in Ladbroke Grove, west London, and her one night only London concert is a stone’s throw away at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington.

How to get tickets for Cleo Sol’s London concert 2023

General tickets are on sale now, having been released at 10am this morning (Friday 17th February).

If you tried to secure O2 Priority pre-sale tickets on Wednesday 15th February, or if you anxiously scrolled on Twitter to see how others fared, you’ll know pre-sale tickets sold out within minutes. To avoid this fate happening to you with the general release, we’ve put together a guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Cleo Sol tickets at Ticketmaster

