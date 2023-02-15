How to get tickets to S Club 7’s UK and Ireland reunion tour

Every child of a certain age (the RadioTimes.com team included) remembers their introduction to S Club 7. For one of our writers, it was performing Reach for the Stars as a group at a kids’ club at a caravan park in France. For another, it was at a school disco circa 2003, and we have a former subscriber of the S Club 7 Style Magazine in our mix. So, you can imagine the team’s excitement when S Club 7 announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The whole gang – Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens – will be reuniting for the UK and Ireland tour. Speaking about the concerts, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”.

Appearing on the BBC’s The One Show, McIntosh spoke about the nostalgia the tour will emulate, saying: “Obviously we’re bringing the late ‘90s/early noughties, so it’s a lot of fun. Our music is very positive and I think in today’s times you need a bit of positivity. You need to be picking up so that’s what we’re here to do.”

The UK and Ireland tour will cover 11 dates in October 2023.

S Club 7 first shot to fame in 1999 when they starred in their own TV series, Miami 7. The children’s sitcom followed the lives of a group who had moved to Miami in search of fame. The seven-piece released the show’s theme tune Bring It All Back as their debut single, and the rest — as they say — is history.

In the short while S Club 7 were together, from 1998 until 2003, they recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles which all entered the top five in the UK charts, won two BRIT Awards, and sold over 10 million albums worldwide. Not bad for five short years!

The British group reunited briefly in 2014 to perform a medley for the BBC Children in Need appeal. Now, in 2023, they’re back for an 11-date reunion tour. Here’s how to buy tickets.

S Club 7 reunion tour 2023: when and where are the UK shows?

Ticketmaster

To celebrate their 25-year anniversary, S Club 7 are touring the UK and Ireland. The seven-piece will be Bringing It All Back and making sure you Don’t Stop Movin’ to their funky beats. Here is the complete list of the dates and venues:

How to get tickets for S Club 7 UK and Ireland reunion tour 2023

Reach for the stars and secure S Club 7 tour tickets! Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday 15th February). Fans who signed-up to the pre-sale on S Club 7’s official site, as well as Three UK customers, are eligible.

General on sale is happening at 10am on Friday 17th February.

To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve compiled a list of tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, too.

