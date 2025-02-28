How to get Chris Ramsey tickets for brand-new UK comedy tour in 2026
This will be the comedian's first UK tour since 2021.
Chris Ramsey is heading on his first stand-up comedy tour since 2021, and tickets are now on sale.
Armed with a brand new show, the comedian and podcast host will be performing at 30 UK and Ireland venues across spring 2026.
Ramsey's new routine, Here Man, is the follow up to his sell-out tour 2020 – which was ironically rescheduled to 2021 – and is packed full of new material from the lives of him and wife Rosie Ramsey.
The official synopsis reads: "Following overwhelming demand (mainly from his wife Rosie who is desperate to get him out of the house), Chris Ramsey will be back on the road in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up show.
"Here, Man! is the hotly anticipated follow-up to Chris's last sell-out stand-up tour, 2020, which saw him perform to over 100,000 people nationwide (albeit, thanks to Covid, not in the year intended and with a slightly regrettable tour title)."
Chris Ramsey is perhaps best known for his hit podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, which he hosts with wife Rosie. The pair now also run the Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show, while Chris has since appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster.
So if you're keen to see him live, here's everything you need to know.
Chris Ramsey Here Man UK tour dates and venues
- 8th Feb 2026 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
- 9th Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- 10th Feb 2026 – Aberdeen, Music Hall
- 19th Feb 2026 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Theatre
- 20th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 21st Feb 2026 – Peterborough, New Theatre
- 22nd Feb 2026 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 25th Feb 2026 – Halifax, Victoria Hall
- 26th Feb 2026 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 27th Feb 2026 – Stockton, Globe
- 4th Mar 2026 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
- 5th Mar 2026 – Bath, Forum
- 6th Mar 2026 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 7th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 11th Mar 2026 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 13th Mar 2026 – Manchester, Opera House
- 18th Mar 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 19th Mar 2026 – Liverpool, Empire
- 20th Mar 2026 – York, Barbican
- 25th Mar 2026 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 26th Mar 2o26 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 27th Mar 2026 – Leicester, DeMontfort Hall
- 28th Mar 2026 – London, Eventim Apollo
- 17th Apr 2026 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 18th Apr 2026 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 19th Apr 2026 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 23rd Apr 2026 – Bristol, Beacon
- 24th Apr 2026 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 25th Apr 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 26th Apr 2026 – Swansea, Building Society Arena
How to get tickets to Chris Ramsey's 2026 UK tour
Chris Ramsey pre-sale tickets went live on 27th February. General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 28th February via Ticketmaster.
If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Chris Ramsey tickets at Ticketmaster
