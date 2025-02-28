Ramsey's new routine, Here Man, is the follow up to his sell-out tour 2020 – which was ironically rescheduled to 2021 – and is packed full of new material from the lives of him and wife Rosie Ramsey.

The official synopsis reads: "Following overwhelming demand (mainly from his wife Rosie who is desperate to get him out of the house), Chris Ramsey will be back on the road in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up show.

"Here, Man! is the hotly anticipated follow-up to Chris's last sell-out stand-up tour, 2020, which saw him perform to over 100,000 people nationwide (albeit, thanks to Covid, not in the year intended and with a slightly regrettable tour title)."

Chris Ramsey is perhaps best known for his hit podcast, Sh**ged Married Annoyed, which he hosts with wife Rosie. The pair now also run the Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show, while Chris has since appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Taskmaster.

So if you're keen to see him live, here's everything you need to know.

Buy Chris Ramsey tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get tickets to Chris Ramsey's 2026 UK tour

Chris Ramsey pre-sale tickets went live on 27th February. General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 28th February via Ticketmaster.

If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Chris Ramsey tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

Make sure you also check out how to get French Open tickets and how to get last-minute Six Nations tickets.