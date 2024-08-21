To the excitement of their fans, the band members teased the announcement over the weekend by sharing pictures of the two stadiums on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

This booking follows sell-out performances in Liverpool and Cardiff Castle earlier this year, not to mention headlining Reading and Leeds festival and the Edinburgh Summer Sessions this very weekend.

For those unfamiliar, Catfish and the Bottlemen are best known for a slew of successful indie tracks, like Kathleen, Cocoon and Longshot.

The Llandudno-based band made their debut in 2014 with the album The Balcony, and have since amassed over one billion streams, two million album sales and 10 million single sales.

To celebrate a decade in the business, the group are also due to release a 10th anniversary edition of The Balcony on 16th September which will be available on limited edition CD, Cassette and LP formats.

Now, time is running out of the hourglass, so here's how to get tickets to their new shows.

Catfish and the Bottlemen will be hosting just two live arena shows in 2025, one in London one in Cardiff. Here's the dates and venues:

1st Aug 2025 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

3rd Aug 2025 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

If you're not willing to wait that long to see them, there's still tickets available for one of their summer festival appearances, like Reading and Leeds.

23rd Aug 2024 – Leeds Festival, Bramham Park

24th Aug 2024 – Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Royal Highland Showgrounds

25th Aug 2024 – Reading Festival, Richfield Avenue

How to get tickets to Catfish and the Bottlemen's live shows 2025

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 21st August. This pre-sale is for O2 Priority Customers and those who registered for pre-sale access.

A second Live Nation pre-sale will go live at 10am on Thursday, followed by general sale at 10am on Friday 23rd August.

To get yourself ahead of the pack, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

