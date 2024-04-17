Catfish and the Bottlemen’s comeback track, Showtime, marked frontman Van McCann’s first song in five years, following the band’s last album, 2019’s The Balance.

The 2024 shows are a welcome return for former indie kids like the Going Out team; the Welsh band had us in the palm of their hands during the mid-to-late 2010s — we remember cornering the frontman Van McCann before their set at Derbyshire's Y Not Festival to sign his name on our arms, and driving for almost two hours at university to see them perform live. But we know we’re not alone.

Catfish and the Bottlemen's debut album, The Balcony, raced into the top 10 in the UK Albums Chart, and achieved Platinum status in 2016. Also in 2016, the band's second album, The Ride, shot to the number one spot in the UK Albums Chart, and has sold a whopping 300,000 units since its release.

More like this

So, Catfish and the Bottlemen fans, here’s how to secure pre-sale tickets to see the BRIT Award-winning band live in Liverpool.

Buy Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets at Ticketmaster

Festival season will soon be upon us and here's how to get Reading and Leeds festival tickets, plus the best UK festivals.

Where are Catfish and the Bottlemen playing in 2024?

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Sefton Park concert will take place shortly before the band’s Reading and Leeds festival headline show. With Sefton Park boasting a 32,000 capacity, this makes the Liverpool concert the biggest of the band’s career so far.

The indie rockers are performing at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds and Cardiff Castle, too.

Buy Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

11th July 2024 — Liverpool, Sefton Park

How much do Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets cost?

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen. Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images

At the time of writing, the exact ticket price for Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Liverpool gig hasn’t been announced. However, tickets for Edinburgh Royal Highland Showgrounds and Cardiff Castle cost £55.45 each, so we’re predicting that Liverpool Sefton Park will be a similar price.

Buy Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets at Ticketmaster

We were lucky enough to get our hands on the viral Loop Earplugs — noise-quietening earplugs which are great for concerts such as this one. Read all about them in our Loop Earplugs review.

How to get Catfish and the Bottlemen Sefton Park tickets 2024

The artist and O2 Priority pre-sales are on sale this morning (Wednesday 17th April) at 10am.

The Live Nation pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Thursday 18th April), also at 10am.

Then general on sale is happening on Friday 19th April at — you guessed it — 10am.

As pre-sale tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen’s Cardiff Castle concert sold out within one minute, it would be worth checking out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue to ensure that you stand a fighting chance in the Ticketmaster line.

Buy Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're an avid gig goer, take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster?