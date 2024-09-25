This mix of Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two clubs will battle it out in eight knock-out matches in October, all vying to lift that trophy in March.

So, if you're eager to get a seat at one of these matches, but you don't have a membership to one of the clubs, or you're worried about missing out, here's what you need to know about tickets.

For a full guide, check out the Carabao Cup TV schedule, plus how to get cheap football tickets.

When does the Carabao Cup Round Four start?

The Round Four ties will take place the week commencing 28th October. All eight knock-out matches will be mid-week.

How to get Carabao Cup Round Four tickets

The best way to buy football tickets is always through the clubs themselves. However, clubs will often give out priority to seasonal members or loyal fans, and for a competition like this tickets can go very quickly.

If you find yourself unable to get tickets, you can always try the site Live Football Tickets. This is a re-sale site with 4.8 rating on Trust Pilot which will help you get a spot in the stands. However, be warned that re-sale prices are often a lot more expensive.

Can I buy tickets to the Carabao Cup final yet?

You can! Official hospitality partner Seat Unique is already selling hospitality packages to the Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

The final takes place on 16th March and this package will guarantee you a prime seat, plus access to first class hospitality lounges. But just beware that the price currently sits at £849.

