Adams's tour of the same name comes hot on the heels of his last So Happy It Hurts tour, which spanned three years and included performances in over 16 countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

Following the announcement, Adams said: "I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences…we’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”

The stops for this latest tour include Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and London's O2, and they'll undoubtedly be packed with the singer's signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.

More like this

Now, please forgive me for not telling you sooner all the details about this latest tour.

Bryan Adams's Roll with the Punches tour will come to the UK and Ireland from 8th to the 21st of May. Here's the full list of dates:

8th May 2025 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

9th May 2025 – Manchester, AO Arena

10th May 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

11th May 2025 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

13th May 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

15th May 2025 – London, The O2

16th May 2025 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

17th May 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18th May 2025 – bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

20th May 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

21st May 2025 – Belfast, SSE Arena

How to get Bryan Adams tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9am on Wednesday 2nd October. The pre-sale is for Three, Ovo and SSE customers, as well as anyone who signed up through the artist pre-sale.

Meanwhile general sale will begin at 9am on Friday 4th October.

Buy Bryan Adams tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there hospitality tickets available?

If you want to add a little bit of heaven to your Bryan Adams experience, there are hospitality packages available from official partner Seat Unique for the Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Aberdeen shows.

Hospitality seats start from £75 and can include everything from fast-tracked venue entrance, to a premium view, to exclusive access to VIP lounge areas.

Buy Bryan Adams hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Advertisement

For more of the latest ticketing news, head to our Going out section. We've got how to see Hans Zimmer in concert, how to see Bridgerton in concert and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.