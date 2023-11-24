Jonas claimed the championship earlier this year after an unstoppable defeat over Canadian Kandi Wyatt, having also previously unified the WBC, WBO and IBF World Super Welterweight Titles.

However, she’s got to face off against Mayer, a fellow Olympian and the former IBF and WBO World Super Featherweight Champion.

Both athletes have an impressive winning streak and knockout total to their name, and now we’ll get to see who reigns supreme next year.

Here’s what you need to know about tickets.

Buy Boxxer presents Jonas vs Mayer tickets at Ticketmaster

What’s the fight card for Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night 2024?

So far, the evening only has two matches on its fight card: Jonas vs Mayer as the main event, preceded by Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli.

Cullen was recently crowned British champion after a memorable third-round win over Mark Heffron to claim the British and Commonwealth titles. But Zak Chelli’s more than up to the task of facing him as a former English champion.

Where can I watch Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night 2024?

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday 20th January 2024.

If you have yet to sign up, Sky Sports is now available from just £18 a month, or you can get it for £39 a month in combination with Sky TV and Netlix. Check out the best Sky Black Friday offers for a closer look.

Get Sky Sports from £18 a month

When and where is Boxxer Sky Sports Fight Night 2024?

The Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night event will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, a hefty venue to match these Welterweight champions. Here’s the full details:

20th Jan 2024 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

How to get tickets to Boxxer Sky Sports Fight Night

Tickets are going on sale today (Friday 24th November) at 12pm. To get yourself ringside, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

