His first studio album Cold Spring Harbor was released in 1970, followed by Piano Man in 1974. His 1977 album The Stranger propelled him into the mainstream, with the track Just The Way You Are winning two Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Billy Joel's five decade-long career boasts hit after hit, making him the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time. His talent has also been recognised with 23 Grammy nominations and six Grammy awards, including the rare Grammy Legend award. Not only that, he also holds the record for the most performances at Madison Square Gardens – a whopping 134.

Now, Mr Long Island is making his way across the pond once more for just one evening in August 2024. He'll be visiting Cardiff along with his special guest Chris Isaak, marking his first visit to the Welsh capital.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering his catalogue of hits, be sure not to miss out on the chance to see Billy Joel live. This is sure to be an extremely popular show, so we've put together the ultimate guide on how to get tickets, including dates, venue, presale dates and more.

You can catch Billy Joel for one night and one night only. The music legend will be playing at Cardiff Principality Stadium on Friday 9th August 2023, and this will be the only European venue he'll play on his 2024 tour.

When do Billy Joel tickets go on sale?

General sale for Billy Joel tickets will take place at 10am on Friday 15th December. There are also a number of pre-sales, giving fans the chance to snag their ticket early. Here's a full list of presale dates and times:

Venue presale: From 10am on Thursday 14th December until 9am on Friday 15th December

From 10am on Thursday 14th December until 9am on Friday 15th December AEG presale: From 10am on Thursday 14th December until 9am on Friday 15th December

From 10am on Thursday 14th December until 9am on Friday 15th December Ticketmaster presale: From 10am on Thursday 14th December until 9am on Friday 15th December

This is sure to be a popular show, so we recommend logging onto the Ticketmaster website bright and early on Friday 15th December – that's at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale. Make sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details so that there are no holdups on the day.

For more essential advice, take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Bonne chance!

