The team were designed to capture a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. To this day, the club emphasises enjoyment of the game over strict competition, meaning that going to see a Barbarians game is a truly enjoyable experience.

They'll be facing off against some pretty fearsome opponents: the Fiji national rugby team. This unbreakable unit has qualified for every Rugby World Cup since its inception in 1987 – not surprising, considering that rugby is one of the most popular sports in Fiji. Known as the Flying Fijians, they are recognised as a powerhouse in the Rugby Sevens and are renowned for their athleticism and agility.

The two formidable teams will be having a showdown at Twickenham stadium in June 2024. So, no matter whether you're rooting for the one-of-a-kind Barbarians or you're a Fiji fan all the way, you're in for a treat. Here's how you can get tickets.

When and where is the Barbarians vs Fiji match?

The showdown will take place between the two teams on Saturday 22nd June 2024. You can catch all the action at the iconic Twickenham Stadium.

When do Barbarians vs Fiji tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 14th December. Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase now from the Ticketmaster website.

How much are Barbarians vs Fiji tickets?

Ticket prices begin at £33, and can go up to £110 for premium seats. There is also a reduced ticket price of £16.95 for children.

How to get tickets for Barbarians vs Fiji?

Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details before logging in bright and early on the morning of Thursday 14th December. Tickets go on sale at 10am, but in order to get your desired seats we recommend heading to the site at least ten minutes before the general sale starts.

