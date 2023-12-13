These shows will follow the 64-year-old’s previously announced So Happy It Hurts tour, which will head across the pond in May, and a residency at the Royal Albert Hall.

The singer is set to play the best and brightest hits from his unstoppable career, from like Heaven and Run to You to the beloved theme song from Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.

Since kicking off his career at just age 15, as frontman of the Canadian rock band Sweeney Todd, Bryan Adams has risen to become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

His first big win as a solo artist came in 1983 with the album Cuts Like A Knife, which bagged him his first top 10 hit in the US. A year later he released Reckless, the album that achieved six charting singles and launched Adams to global fame.

Now, he’s thought to have sold between 75 and 100 million records and singles worldwide, was ranked 38th on the Billboard Hot 100 list of all-time top artists, and even wrote the music and lyrics for Pretty Woman the Musical.

So, please forgive us if we’re a little excited, here’s how you can get tickets to see him live.

Buy Bryan Adams tickets at Ticketmaster

Adams will be performing a series of outdoor shows at UK festivals like Dreamland, Forest Live and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How to get tickets to Bryan Adams's 2024 UK shows

Pre-sale tickets go live today, Wednesday 13th December, at 9am. This will be for O2 Priority customers, although a second pre-sale will go live on Thursday for Ticketmaster, Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation members.

General sale will begin on Friday 15th December at 9am. For the best tips and tricks on how to secure a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

