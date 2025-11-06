❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sesame Street spoof musical Avenue Q returns to London's West End for its 20th anniversary
The Internet Is for buying tickets to the Avenue Q West End revival.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 6 November 2025 at 11:43 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad