Fantasies Come True – Avenue Q is returning to the West End!

If you're not familiar with the 2004 Tony award-winning musical, then it's time to get familiar. Imagine Sesame Street meets Rent; we're talking foul-mouthed puppets bemoaning their current state of affairs. It's a parody of both gritty realism and children's puppet shows, and the result is a truly hilarious and rude show.

The last West End run of Avenue Q took place 15 years ago, so we're well overdue a good old revival. The 2026 production will be directed by original Broadway director Jason Moore and will also star the original Broadway puppets.

We'd definitely recommend this one for fans of The Book of Mormon, as the two musicals share a similar tongue-in-cheek edgy sense of humour. Avenue Q will be playing a limited run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, so here's how you can get your hands on tickets today.

When and where is the Avenue Q musical in London?

The West End revival of Avenue Q will be playing a limited run of shows at London's Shaftesbury Theatre.

The production will run from 20th March until 29th August 2026.

How much are Avenue Q London tickets?

Ticket prices begin at £31 and go up to £176 for premium seats.

Here's a breakdown of ticket prices:

£31

£46

£61

£76

£91

£103

£115

£146

£176

How to get Avenue Q London tickets

Tickets are currently on sale at several online retailers. As this is the first West End production of Avenue Q in 15 years and features the original Broadway director and puppets, we'd recommend getting your hands on tickets sooner rather than later.

