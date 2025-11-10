TRNSMT is one of the biggest pop, rock, hip hop and indie festivals in the UK, having replaced the popular Scottish festival T in the Park in 2017.

The first-ever TRNSMT featured headliners Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead, earning it the well-deserved Best New Festival prize at the 2017 UK Festival Awards.

Tickets for next year's TRNSMT Festival, taking place in Glasgow in June 2026, are already on sale with the first headliners being announced as Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.

While plenty of other acts have been announced, there are a few big names that stand out from the crowd, including Wolf Alice, Loyle Carner, The Last Dinner Party, Amy Macdonald and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Here's everything you need to know.

Jump to:

When is TRNSMT 2026?

TRNSMT Festival will be taking place from Friday 19th June 2026 until Sunday 21st June 2026. The gates will open at 11am each day, and you can expect music and fun to last late into the night.

Specific stage times will be announced closer to the event.

Where is TRNSMT 2026?

TRNSMT Festival happens in the same place every year, and 2026 is no exception. The festival will take place in the oldest park in Glasgow, which is Glasgow Green.

How to get to TRNSMT 2026

Good news: Glasgow Green is very conveniently located for both Glaswegians and out-of-towners.

The park is within walking distance from the city centre, with two subway stations, Buchanan Street and St Enoch, also located nearby.

If you're coming from out of town, there are five train stations within a 15-minute walk of Glasgow Green: Glasgow Central, Queen Street, High Street, Argyle Street and Bridgeton Station. Buchanan Bus Station is also a 20-minute walk from the Green, and the First Bus services 18, 43, 64 and 263 will drop you off five minutes away.

You can even access the festival via coach from City Link, or if you'd prefer to drive, there are eight different car parks in the surrounding area.

TRNSMT line-up 2026

Kasabian Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

The headliners for TRNSMT 2026 have been announced, with Richard Ashcroft headlining Friday, Kasabian headlining Saturday and Lewis Capaldi headlining Sunday.

Here are the other acts that have been revealed so far:

Friday 19th June : Wolf Alice, Dylan John Thomas, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Beta Band, NewDad, Luvcat, Songer, Cliffords

: Wolf Alice, Dylan John Thomas, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Beta Band, NewDad, Luvcat, Songer, Cliffords Saturday 20th June : Sonny Fodera, The Snuts, Loyle Carner, The Last Dinner Party, The Fratellis, English Teacher, Clementine Douglas, Rose Gray, Big Special

: Sonny Fodera, The Snuts, Loyle Carner, The Last Dinner Party, The Fratellis, English Teacher, Clementine Douglas, Rose Gray, Big Special Sunday 21st June: Amy Macdonald

When do TRNSMT tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 14th November 2025.

When is TRNSMT presale?

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets slightly earlier, there are plenty of pre-sales going live during the week. Here's a full list:

PayPal pre-sale (from 9am on Monday 10th November until 8am on Friday 14th November)

TRNSMT pre-sale (from 9am on Wednesday 12th November until 8am on Friday 14th November)

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th November until 8am on Friday 14th November)

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 13th November until 8am on Friday 14th November)

How much are TRNSMT 2026 tickets?

Ticket prices have already been revealed for TRNSMT 2026 and are as follows:

1 Day ticket: £79.50

1 Day VIP ticket: £155

1 Day VIP Priority ticket: £249.50

2 Day ticket: £150

2 Day VIP ticket: £289.50

3 Day ticket: £229.50

3 Day VIP ticket: £399

3 Day VIP Priority ticket: £399

You can also purchase accessibility tickets by first buying your tickets and then applying for a TRNSMT Digital Access Pass & Accessible Application Form.

How to get TRNSMT 2026 tickets

Head on over to the Ticketmaster website at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing them.

Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand is a great way to avoid any potential mishaps on the day — there's nothing more stressful than having to do a last-minute password reset, especially when you need to join the Ticketmaster queue.

