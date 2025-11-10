❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get TRNSMT Festival 2026 tickets as Lewis Capaldi and Richard Ashcroft are announced as first acts
Here's everything you need to know about the iconic Scottish festival in 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 10 November 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad