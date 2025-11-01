Paddington the Musical has finally released a first look at its eponymous bear.

The production has kept details on Paddington's appearance tight under wraps, only revealing in time with the show's first preview tonight (Saturday 1st November).

The role will be a combination of an on-stage performer and off-stage voice and puppetry. On stage, Paddington will be physically played by Star Wars actress Arti Shah, while off stage puppeteering and voice will be played by theatre actor James Hameed, who recently appeared in the Live Aid musical.

The team behind the bear are Tahra Zafar (Paddington Bear Designer), Audrey Brisson (Bear Physicality Associate Director), Phill Woodfine (Remote Puppetry Coach) and Annabelle Davis (Paddington Bear Casting Director).

Paddington Bear. Jay Brooks

Following the announcement producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said: "It takes an extraordinary team to share this very special bear with the world — our amazing performers James and Arti, our brilliant alternates Abbie and Ali, and the incredible group of artists led by designer Tahra, alongside Audrey, Phill, and Annabelle.

"Their collective creativity and vision are at the heart of our production, and it has been a true collaboration, helmed by Luke Sheppard, our Creative, Associate, Stage Management, Production and Development teams involved in supporting us in bringing Paddington to life in a truly beautiful and unique way.

“What we as producers always hoped to achieve was, quite simply, Paddington on stage — and thanks to the immensely talented artists, both on and off stage, we believe we’ve realised that.”

Paddington will be joining stars like Doctor Who's Bonnie Langford as Mrs Bird, Adrian Der Gregorian as Mr Brown and Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Brown for the show's world premiere at the Savoy Theatre.

Paddington Bear from Paddington the Musical. Isha Shah

The musical score and lyrics has been composed by McFly star Tom Fletcher who spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the show, he said: "I can't even begin to tell you how exciting it is. I’ve seen it on posters on cabs driving around London, and it’s so weird now everybody is talking about it. We've all been working on it for so long and it means so much to all of us.

"We were tasked with looking after this bear, you know, that was on his tag around his neck. And, I feel like that's what we've all tried to do over the last five years, just take care as best we can of this amazing story and character.

"So we're very very excited for everyone else to to see what we've done."

Paddington the Musical is in preview from 1st November with opening night on 1st December. You can buy tickets from £29 at LOVETheatre.

