All Blacks' head coach Ian Foster described the match as forming "an important part" of the team's preparation for the tournament in France.

New Zealand and South Africa are set to go head-to-head at Twickenham just weeks before the 2023 Rugby World Cup - and you can get tickets to watch the action unfold in person.

He added: "Matches against the Springboks are always hard-fought and we are expecting nothing less than a titanic battle on this unique occasion."

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber described the Twickenham Stadium as "iconic" before adding: "There is a large contingent of passionate expats and Springbok supporters in London, and we have no doubt they will come out in numbers and give us a lift before we attempt to defend our World Cup crown."

With tickets live now, here's how to get All Blacks vs Springboks tickets so you don't miss out on the action.

All Blacks vs Springboks: when is the New Zealand vs South Africa game?

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at Twickenham Stadium on Friday 25th August 2023. Kick off at the south-west London venue will be 7:30pm.

The match falls only a couple of weeks before the Rugby World Cup 2023 begins in Paris.

If you don't want to wait until next year, tickets for the Autumn Nations Series in November are still available. Standard tickets are being sold at England Rugby, with hospitality packages starting at £249 at Keith Prowse.

All Blacks vs Springboks: when are New Zealand vs South Africa tickets released?

Tickets for the All Blacks vs Springboks game are now live, having been released on the Ticketmaster website this morning (Thursday 27th October).

All Blacks vs Springboks: how to get New Zealand vs South Africa tickets

Tickets for the All Blacks vs Springboks game are available at Ticketmaster now.

A presale took place earlier this week so tickets may be limited. We'd recommend buying tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

