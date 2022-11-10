The Autumn Nations Series is here, but it's not too late to get tickets! Listen up rugby fans - you can still see England live this November. Here's how to get tickets.

England lost their first Autumn Nations Series game 29-30 to Argentina, despite going in with a half-time lead. It's a poor start for Eddie Jones's men but the Pumas have been in fine form in 2022, having also picked up their first ever victory away in New Zealand earlier this year.

These autumn internationals represent fantastic preparation for next year's Rugby World Cup, as well as the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship. England fans will hope that this sobering defeat to Argentina sparks a response in the coming internationals against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. Those last two games particularly will be tough tasks for Jones and his team.

Here's everything you need to know to secure tickets for the remaining fixtures.

When are England playing in the Autumn Nations Series 2022?

On November 6th, England faced Argentina in their opening Autumn Nations Series game, losing a closely contested match by just one point. It's a historic win for Argentina who traditionally struggle against England.

Now, England have a point to prove as they go into their remaining fixtures.

Here are the remaining dates for each England match in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series:

How to get last minute 2022 Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets

There are still plenty of tickets available for England vs Japan this weekend for as little as £23. However, those looking for tickets for the New Zealand and South Africa games will have to look a little harder. Currently they're only available to members. Keep an eye on the website using the link below though as this may change.

Buy Autumn Nations Series rugby tickets at England Rugby

There are also some great options for hospitality packages and VIP tickets. These cost a little more but offer a more luxurious match-day experience, as well as refreshments and other bonuses.

Buy Autumn Nations Series hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

