Sam Holcroft's play originally premiered at the Almeida Theatre earlier this year in August, featuring a star-studded cast with Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, Elementary) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education, Scenes With Girls) taking up the lead roles. Cast members also included Geoffrey Streatfeild (Anatomy of a Scandal, The Other Boleyn Girl) as Bax and Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree, You Don't Know Me) in his West End debut as Adem.

This latest production will be directed by original director Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies), and will also see the majority of the original cast reprising their roles. From January until April 2024, you'll have ample opportunities to catch it. Here's how you can get tickets.

A Mirror will take place at the Trafalgar Theatre. Located just a stone's throw from Trafalgar Square itself, the theatre is easy to get to, with Embankment and Charing Cross within walking distance, as well as numerous bus routes.

Performances will take place from Monday 22nd January 2024 until Saturday 20th April 2024, which gives you plenty of opportunity to catch the show.

How much are A Mirror West End tickets?

Ticket prices start from £22.80 and can go up to £114, depending on your desired seats.

How to get A Mirror tickets as show transfers to London's West End

Tickets are live now on the LOVEtheatre website.

A Mirror's debut at the Almeida Theatre ended up being a sold-out run, so we'd recommend getting your tickets as soon as possible.

