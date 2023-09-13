The story, which was first published in 1949, is being turned into a unique immersive production that welcomes audiences right into the world of surveillance and under the watchful eyes of Big Brother.

It has been adapted by Adam Taub who commented on the play’s continuing influence on our lives today. He said: “In the era of Google, Amazon and Meta, when our every move is monitored and recorded, there is no more relevant story than 1984.”

The show is also being directed by Richard Hahlo and Jem Wall, who co-founded Hydrocracker Theatre, a company that specialises in immersive experiences, some of which you can find in our best immersive experiences list.

On the topic of the show’s setting Hahlo said: “This stunning Art Deco building is the perfect setting for the Ministry of Truth and the show uses all of its grand and hidden spaces. We are really excited that audiences will get to experience Orwell’s warning cry in the civic splendour of Hackney Town Hall.”

So, if you want to take a trip with us into the Ministry of Truth, and maybe even to Room 101, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the storyline of the play 1984?

The play of 1984 is based on George Orwell’s novel of the same name. Widely considered to be one of the most influential texts of the 20th century, the story takes place in an imagined future where the world is stuck in a never-ending war and Britain (now known as Airstrip One) is under the dictatorship of Big Brother.

Winston, the main character, works at the Ministry of Truth which puts its citizens in a state of constant surveillance and monitors for “Thought Crime”. However, Winston secretly keeps a diary of his own rebellious thoughts towards Big Brother and, over time, discovers the possible existence of other rebels. What he finds, and what happens to him, well, you’ll have to find out for yourselves.

When and where is 1984 being performed in London this autumn?

This immersive production of 1984 will be taking place at Hackney Town Hall from 19th October to 26th November 2023.

Two performances will be held every Tuesday to Sunday, and be aware that the show lasts for 75 minutes with no interval.

How much do 1984 tickets cost?

Tickets to 1984 start at £19 but will go up to £42 depending on where you sit.

How to get tickets to see 1984 in London

Tickets for 1984 are on sale now at London Theatre Direct. Remember the show is only on for a limited time so be quick if you want to grab a spot.

And if you want to brush up on your newspeak, you can buy your own copy of 1984 at Waterstones.

Buy 1984 from £8.99 at Waterstones

