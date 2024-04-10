The letter, which was organised by Susan Wokoma and Somalia Nonyé Seaton and published by The Guardian, reads: "When news of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers' casting in Jamie Lloyd's production of Romeo and Juliet was announced so many people celebrated and welcomed this news.

"Many of us took to social media to shower our baby sis with love and congratulations – a huge deal for someone so young in their career. A huge rising talent.

"But then what followed was a too familiar horror that many of us visible Black dark skinned performers have experienced. The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a sweet soul has been too much to bear.

"For a casting announcement of a play to ignite such twisted ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those so empty and barren in their own lives that they must meddle in hateful abuse."

The letter comes after the Jamie Lloyd Company last week denounced the "barrage of deplorable racial abuse" directed at Amewudah-Rivers.

Over the weekend, a statement from the theatre company was posted online, insisting that the abuse "must stop".

Elsewhere, a petition has been launched, urging Curtis Brown agents, the Jamie Lloyd Company and the Duke of York Theatre to "show greater protection and advocacy for Francesca Amewudah-Rivers".

At the time of writing, the petition has reached more than 6,500 signatures.

Romeo & Juliet will begin its run at the Duke of York's Theatre next month, marking Amewudah-Rivers's West End debut and a return to theatre for Tom Holland, who will portray Romeo.

It was recently reported by The Mirror that the production has plans to "transfer to Broadway" after tickets for the West End run sold out in two hours.

