The plays, which can be watched as a stand-alone or seen together, will follow Michael (Coombes), Delroy (Essiedu), Denise (Duncan-Brewster) and Carly (Doherty) as they "navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024".

Directed by Clint Dyer, each play focuses on a different character, with the first entering around Michael.

The synopsis of Death of England: Michael, reads: "After the death of his dad, Michael is powerless and angry. In a state of heartbreak, he confronts the difficult truths about his father's legacy and the country that shaped him. At the funeral, unannounced and unprepared, Michael decides it is time to speak."

The second will focus on Essiedu's character in Death of England: Delroy.

Working as a bailiff, audiences will see Delroy's life spiral "out of control on one surreal day as he races to get to the hospital where his girlfriend Carly is about to give birth".

It will explore a story of "a Black working class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Britain".

The final play, Death of England: Closing Time, stars Duncan-Brewster and Doherty as Denise and Carly as they explore "family dynamics, races, colonialism and cancel culture".

Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Seamus Ryan

Dyer said he is "honoured and excited" to get the opportunity to put on Death of England at Soho Place.

He said: "The chance to deepen the symbolism of Death of England by placing the three updated plays together, whilst breathing new life into it with such an amazing cast, is nothing but thrilling for me and the team."

Jenny Seagrove, Chairperson of Bill Kenwright Ltd said: "We are thrilled to be once again partnering with long-standing friends and colleagues Clint Dyer and Nica Burns, to present an incredible cast in this exciting series of plays that hold a mirror up to society in 2024.

"Twenty years ago Bill transferred Clint Dyer's production of The Big Life into the Apollo Theatre as the first British Black Musical to be presented in the West End and Bill collaborated with Nica on countless West End productions.

"I couldn't think of two better partners to be working with on this wonderful project, as Bill Kenwright Ltd moves into a new chapter, building on the legacy of Bill’s incredible 50+ year career."

