This release comes at the perfect time, as Monopoly is celebrating its 90 year anniversary this year.

To help you get your hands on this important piece of British culture, we've put together everything you need to know about the latest Royal Mint release.

How much does the Royal Mint Monopoly coin cost?

Monopoly 2025 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin Royal Mint

As we've seen with The Royal Mint coins such as Iron Maiden Royal Mint and VE Day Royal Mint, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.

We've broken down the pricing for the Monopoly Royal Mint coin below:

Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin: £77

Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin: £15

Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin: £25

Monopoly 25 Advent Calendar: £35

Monopoly 2025 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin: £120

Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin: £1,730

Where to buy Monopoly Royal Mint coin in the UK

The Monopoly Royal Mint coin is available to purchase at the official Royal Mint website, having gone live today (Monday 15th September).

Right now, demand is high - there's even a queue to get on the Royal Mint website. So we would recommend getting there sooner rather than later.

