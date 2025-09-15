How to buy the new Royal Mint Monopoly coin in the UK today
Advance to GO and get your hands on this brand-new Monopoly board.
Ah Monopoly, a key part of almost everyone's childhood. From proudly planting a big red hotel on Park Lane to trying your hardest not to flip the board, this game really took us through the highs and the lows of life.
Now the iconic board game is being immortalised by the Royal Mint in a brand-new collection of Monopoly-themed collectable coins.
This release comes at the perfect time, as Monopoly is celebrating its 90 year anniversary this year.
To help you get your hands on this important piece of British culture, we've put together everything you need to know about the latest Royal Mint release.
How much does the Royal Mint Monopoly coin cost?
As we've seen with The Royal Mint coins such as Iron Maiden Royal Mint and VE Day Royal Mint, the pricing for the coins vary depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.
We've broken down the pricing for the Monopoly Royal Mint coin below:
- Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Silver Proof Colour Coin: £77
- Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin: £15
- Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Colour Coin: £25
- Monopoly 25 Advent Calendar: £35
- Monopoly 2025 UK 1/40oz Gold Proof Coin: £120
- Monopoly 2025 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin: £1,730
Where to buy Monopoly Royal Mint coin in the UK
The Monopoly Royal Mint coin is available to purchase at the official Royal Mint website, having gone live today (Monday 15th September).
Right now, demand is high - there's even a queue to get on the Royal Mint website. So we would recommend getting there sooner rather than later.
