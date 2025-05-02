The coin is available to purchase now, but avid collectors may want to wait until 8th May 2025, when a special edition of the coin will be available. This version will be struck in 916.7 fine gold and finished to Proof standard, as well as including a special ‘80’ privy mark.

The Royal Mint VE Day coin is also available as part of three specially curated 1945-dated sets, which include a Second World War Uncirculated four-coin bundle and the 80th anniversary of VE day premium 10-coin set.

We've rounded up everything you need to know in order to buy the new Royal Mint VE Day coin today.

How much does the Royal Mint VE Day coin cost?

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin. The Royal Mint

As we've seen with The Royal Mint coins such as Star Wars Royal Mint and John Lennon Royal Mint, the pricing for the coins varies depending on the weight, proof and how many are in circulation.

We've broken down the pricing for the VE Day Royal Mint coin below:

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin | £14.50

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Silver Proof Coin | £65

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Silver Proof Piedfort Coin | £118

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin – Struck on 8 May 2025 | £1,725

The 80th Anniversary of VE Day 2025 UK 50p Gold Proof Coin | £1,525

Where to buy Royal Mint VE coin in the UK

The commemorative VE Day coin is available to order right now, having gone on sale at the official The Royal Mint website.