The residents of Midsomer will be played by a multi-rolling ensemble of actors including Nathalie Barclay (The Agency), Chandrika Chevli (Unforgotten), John Dougall (Holby City), Julie Legrand (Ludwig), Rupert Sadler (Deep Blue Sea), Chris Agha (Tales from a Thousand and One Nights) and Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution).

However, the actor who is playing Sergeant Troy will be announced at a later date so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled.

The Residents of Midsomer. MidsomerOnStage/ATG Tickets

The synopsis for The Killings at Badger's Drift reads: "When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

"With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."

For those who remain loyal to the TV series, Casey has already alleviated any worries and assured fans that they will love this stage version. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com earlier this month, Casey said that the stage adaptation would be "completely faithful to the original".

He said: "It will be really true to the ethos of the show, if you’re a fan of the television series, you’re going to love the play. They’ll have the Rainbirds there don’t worry!"

The stage adaptation is based on the novel by Caroline Graham, as well as the TV series, with Casey also saying of the story: "It’s such a great story, it’s so dark and twisted and all the characters are so large and weird and wonderful that it really lends itself to the stage.

"Overall, the TV programme has an inherent theatricality about it. British actors play these village eccentrics inherently well and the characters sit so beautifully within that theatrical space."

Midsomer Murders The Killings at Badger’s Drift will tour the UK from October 2025 to April 2026, you can find tickets at ATG Tickets.

Midsomer Murders is available to stream on ITVX.

