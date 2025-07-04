Described as a "bold and modern reimagining" that is set to be "full of dark humour", the play will be rooted in the social media age, with it set to hone in on themes of ambition, obsession and isolation.

This new adaptation will be directed by Gordon Greenberg and will see Marsh star as Allie, who is a recently divorced mother that is balancing being a single parent alongside the launch of her tech start-up.

The original film starred Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bridget Fonda as Hedra and Allison respectively.

It followed Allison, who, upon struggling with her engagement, welcomes Hedra as her new roommate. However, as the two women grow closer to each other, Hedra starts forming a dangerous obsession with Allison.

Read more:

On the announcement of her leading role, Marsh said in a statement: "I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand-new, and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

"I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I'd be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage. Get ready to be thrilled, shocked, and entertained, and watch out for those stiletto heels."

Marsh is, of course, best known for her TV roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road, having initially found fame in pop group Hear'Say.

She has since gone on to host Morning Live alongside presenter Gethin Jones, having also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and 5's The Weekend Travel Show.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for the stage production of Single White Female, it's set to kick off in Brighton on 9th January 2026.

The production will then tour, going on to visit Nottingham, Cardiff, York, Manchester, Blackpool, Sheffield, Woking, Cambridge, Cheltenham, Richmond, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bath, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow and Malvern.

Further dates are set to be announced, with full casting also yet to be confirmed.

Ad

Head to our Going Out section for the latest releases, including the best London escape rooms, best UK driving experiences and best London VR experiences.