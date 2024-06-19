The 85-year-old was said to have cried out in pain before the lights came up and he was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the Noël Coward theatre in London said at the time that McKellen was "in good spirits" and expected to make "a speedy and full recovery".

Sir Ian McKellen. Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a statement posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), McKellen wrote: "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support.

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.

"To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

Many friends and fans alike sent their messages of support to McKellen in the thread, with Richard Armitage writing: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Ian, with love."

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill replied with a GIF of two polar bears with writing that read: "Get well soon."

The new production of the Shakespeare play recently confirmed a full UK tour, starring McKellen and additional cast members.

Announcing the tour, McKellen said: "Player Kings is a version of Shakespeare's most English plays. So I am glad we are bringing our production across the country which they celebrate."

