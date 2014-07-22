The hotel has 40 rooms, each spacious and with modern conveniences, technology and plenty of space to swing a cat in (should you wish to!)

We stayed in a ground floor double room which also had a small secluded courtyard-style patio with table and chairs, perfect for a quiet cheeky drink after dinner – and so private, it really doesn’t feel like you’re in the centre of the biggest city in Europe.

There’s also a large south-facing public garden at the back of the hotel where you can dine or simply enjoy a cocktail or drink during the day and into the evenings. A real treat for such a centrally located hotel.

The room had a well-appointed bathroom with everything you need for a short stay, and the bed was large and comfortable, which always gets a thumbs up from us.

A friendly and attentive staff were more than happy to assist with questions and queries we had and were able to advise on local attractions and places to drink and shop in the local area (there are many.) There’s also business facilities available if you’re visiting the hotel for work.

Overall, this hotel is a good choice if you want to be in trendy West London but also value peace, quiet and relaxation when you get home from a day of sightseeing or shopping.

Eating and drinking

With the option of eating in the intimate bar and dining room or the large garden plus a good selection of contemporary food on offer, The Rockwell restaurant is a fine value and tasty place to eat in the evenings. With an a la carte menu offering classics from steak, duck and rack of lamb to salmon, sea bass and risotto there’s something to suit most tastes in this simple, yet elegant, dining environment. With a good quality wine list to match the food and a friendly and knowledgeable waiting staff, it’s definitely worth booking in for an evening meal here at least one night of your stay.

Breakfast is also served in the dining room and consists of both continental meat and cheese selections, toast, cereals and traditional English options from the grill.

Hotel address: 181 Cromwell Road, London SW5 0SF

Radio Times Travel rating: 7.5/10

Rates at the Rockwell start from £140 per night based on 2 people sharing. For more information visit wwwtherockwell.com or call + 44 (0)20 7244 2000.

Radio Times Travel stayed as a guest of the hotel in 2014. For more details about this hotel and to find the latest room prices, please visit the official website.