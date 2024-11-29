Adapted from the best-selling Rick Riordan novel, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and Rob Rokicki are a duo to be admired.

With songs composed by Rokicki, the musical was a hit with those across the pond and with the Percy Jackson series being such a beloved franchise, it'll be no surprise if English audiences immediately latch onto this comedic masterpiece.

Max Harwood in The Lightning Thief. Manuel Harlan

Before the musical even begins, audiences are greeted with noises of electricity pulsing throughout the theatre as well as an impressive set design.

While at a first glance, you may not completely understand how the set comes together, if you take a closer look – Camp Half Blood is throughout.

Credit where credit is due, it isn't easy to sing and talk with an American accent and keep it up for just under two hours, but Max Harwood delivers perfectly. With his take on an anxious yet brave Percy Jackson, you go on a journey with the half blood and, fan or not, are rooting for him and his friends to complete their quest.

But story aside, Max Harwood is a star in the making. I remember first coming across Harwood when watching the movie adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and went into The Lightning Thief knowing I would be impressed – and oh boy!

The opening number set the tone for the level of talent that was about to be unleashed on the audience, and Harwood and his fellow cast members did not disappoint.

Max Harwood and Paisley Billings. Manuel Harlan

But if there is one person who steals the show in every single one of their scenes, it's Paisley Billings. For reality TV buffs, many will recognise Billings from the likes of Tattoo Fixers and Celebrity Coach Trip, but the stage is evidently where Billings thrives.

From her portrayal as Sally Jackson, to Medusa and many others, Billings's numbers left the audience clapping for far longer, with ruptures of cheers and hollers as she so perfectly encapsulates each and every one of her characters.

As in the original story, Percy is joined by Annabeth and Grover on his quest to rescue his mother and uncover the real lightning thief and in the stage show Harwood is joined by Jessica Lee and Scott Folan – with all three forming the perfect trio.

With solos from each, the backstories of Grover and Annabeth are also at the forefront alongside Percy's, with not one character overshadowed by the main story.

My Grand Plan and The Tree on the Hill are two songs to look out for in the second act, with Lee and Folan so effortlessly tapping into the emotional sides of their characters, but equally allowing audiences to laugh along with them where appropriate.

The trio have immense chemistry between them, making it a no brainer as to why they were all cast alongside one another.

Jessica Lee, Max Harwood and Scott Folan. Manuel Harlan

It would be remiss of me to not mention to absolute powerhouse that is Samantha Mbolekwa, who portrays such a large number of characters that I lost count!

First introduced to us as Mrs Dodds and later Clarisse, the daughter of Ares, Samantha is a force to be reckoned with. Put You In Their Place is when audiences get the chance to see Samantha's skill set, with her voice so effortlessly whimsical even during the various fight scenes.

Joaquin Pedro Valdes isn't to be forgotten either, with his career only set to take off even further. While fans of the Percy Jackson franchise will know that Luke isn't to be trusted, Valdes does an impressive job at masking himself as the villain, with even I at times thinking the story could be going in a different direction.

Like the other actors, Valdes plays a number of other characters, yet it's his portrayals of Luke and Ares that show off his singing and acting skills, perhaps leaving you even rooting for the villain!

The cast of The Lightning Thief. Manuel Harlan

The most enjoyable parts of the musical, that I still think about as I write this, are those featuring Greg Barnett and Joe Allen as Mr Brunner and others and Mr D.

Barnett is first introduced to audiences as Mr Brunner before he is unveiled as Chiron, and this is something I urge audiences to go and see! If you wonder to yourself how on earth a costume designer could put together the looks for Chiron and Grover, then buy a ticket and go, because you won't be disappointed.

At times when you're in need of a laugh, enter Joe Allen. All of his characters will leave you in fits of laughter, especially when it comes to Another Terrible Day. Or, simply when he is begging for Percy to be turned into a dolphin.

While at times the moving around of stage props were slightly clunky, that is only natural for a show in its early days and will no doubt be ironed out as the cast continue to perform to audiences at The Other Palace.

With this being yet another musical joining London's theatreland about Greek mythology, The Percy Jackson musical stands exceptionally well on its own two feet, and it would be a disaster if this wasn't extended for years to come.

It's just what the West End has been missing.

