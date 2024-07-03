She also hosts the Pride of Britain Awards and is known for her political activism. Her new book, Now What? On a Mission to Fix Broken Britain, will be released in September.

In previous years, the Alternative MacTaggart lecture has been given by the likes of Meera Syal, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ant & Dec, and Professor Brian Cox.

Vorderman said: "I feel honoured to have been asked to be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker. As our industry transitions, there is much to discuss. 42 years on the box, hosting shows for all channels, it’s been an interesting life!

"I choose to live a life outside of the media thrall of London and I live without apology. Beware the post-menopausal woman who doesn’t give a damn! I’ll see you in Edinburgh."

Carol Vorderman. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, the TV Festival Creative Director, Rowan Woods and Advisory Chair, Harjeet Chhokar, said: "This year’s Alternative MacTaggart will be delivered by a true TV legend.

"Since making her debut on Countdown, the first ever programme on Channel 4, Carol Vorderman MBE has been part of the DNA of the UK television industry and a mainstay of our screens.

"She is also a funny, fearless and ferocious commentator on everything from politics to social mobility, sexism and education. We know her Alternative MacTaggart is going to be one of the must-see events of this year’s festival."

It has already been confirmed that will.i.am, Warren Littlefield, Sarah Phelps, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Rakhee Thakrar and Andy Wilman will be amongst those speaking.

Meanwhile, the prestigious MacTaggart lecture will be given by playwright and dramatist James Graham.

The Edinburgh TV Festival 2024 will run from 20th August to 23rd August.

