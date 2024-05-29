Sixth Commandment writer announces intriguing new ITV thriller Daughter
Daughter has been described as a "domestic, psychological thriller".
Off the back of the success of The Sixth Commandment's BAFTA TV Awards win at this year's ceremony, series writer Sarah Phelps will bring yet another intriguing drama to our screens - but this time with ITV.
The acclaimed producer and screenwriter has been confirmed to write an original drama entitled Daughter for the broadcaster, which will be produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios.
The new series has been described as a "dark contemporary tale" which will confront viewers with the question of how far you'd go to protect you children - and also how well you really know them.
According to the synopsis: "Daughter focuses on two mothers from very different backgrounds and their teenage daughters, whose friendship turns toxic after an accusation of bullying.
"In trying to defend their daughters, the two mothers go to war, a war that lays bare screaming tensions and tears families apart, with repercussions rocketing through the community.
"In a world where we are frightened for our children, what happens if we become frightened of them?"
On the announcement of the commissioning of Daughter, Phelps said: "I’ve been thinking about these tricky, complex characters for such a long time, and I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to tell this story of the lies we tell ourselves about the people we love the most.
"And I couldn’t be happier to be working with Happy Prince and ITV to bring the world of Daughter to the screen."
The drama has been commissioned for ITV and ITVX by Polly Hill, head of drama, and senior drama commissioning editor Helen Ziegler.
Ziegler also commented on the news of Daughter: "I am thrilled to be working with Sarah and Happy Prince on Sarah’s original, deliciously dark and twisted family thriller, Daughter.
"Sarah is an extraordinary voice of our times, whose tale about how well we can ever really know those who live in our very own homes shocks and thrills in equal measure."
The show will also see Phelps reunited behind the scenes with executive producers Dominic Treadwell-Collins (Rivals, EastEnders) and Alexander Lamb (You & Me, The Bay), having worked previously together on A Very British Scandal and EastEnders respectively.
As of now, there's been no casting or a release date announced for Daughter, but we're sure with its gripping plotline and ominous mysteries at the centre of it, it'll be a must-watch for any thriller fans.
Daughter will be coming to ITV and ITVX.
