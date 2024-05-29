The new series has been described as a "dark contemporary tale" which will confront viewers with the question of how far you'd go to protect you children - and also how well you really know them.

According to the synopsis: "Daughter focuses on two mothers from very different backgrounds and their teenage daughters, whose friendship turns toxic after an accusation of bullying.

"In trying to defend their daughters, the two mothers go to war, a war that lays bare screaming tensions and tears families apart, with repercussions rocketing through the community.

More like this

"In a world where we are frightened for our children, what happens if we become frightened of them?"

Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) in The Sixth Commandment. BBC/Wild Mercury/Amanda Searle

On the announcement of the commissioning of Daughter, Phelps said: "I’ve been thinking about these tricky, complex characters for such a long time, and I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to tell this story of the lies we tell ourselves about the people we love the most.

"And I couldn’t be happier to be working with Happy Prince and ITV to bring the world of Daughter to the screen."

The drama has been commissioned for ITV and ITVX by Polly Hill, head of drama, and senior drama commissioning editor Helen Ziegler.

Read more:

Ziegler also commented on the news of Daughter: "I am thrilled to be working with Sarah and Happy Prince on Sarah’s original, deliciously dark and twisted family thriller, Daughter.

"Sarah is an extraordinary voice of our times, whose tale about how well we can ever really know those who live in our very own homes shocks and thrills in equal measure."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show will also see Phelps reunited behind the scenes with executive producers Dominic Treadwell-Collins (Rivals, EastEnders) and Alexander Lamb (You & Me, The Bay), having worked previously together on A Very British Scandal and EastEnders respectively.

As of now, there's been no casting or a release date announced for Daughter, but we're sure with its gripping plotline and ominous mysteries at the centre of it, it'll be a must-watch for any thriller fans.

Daughter will be coming to ITV and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.