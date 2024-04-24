"I'm delighted that this year’s Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Preston. Following last year's epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can't wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire!" Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, its sister event, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, will return to Luton and includes Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter. Wondering who'll grace the Radio 2 stage?Read on for everything we know about this year's BBC Radio 2 in the Park.

Roslin announced in April that this year's event would take place on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September.

The festival will take place in Preston, with Chief Executive at Preston City Council Adrian Phillips saying: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC to Preston with Radio 2’s flagship live music event, Radio 2 In the Park. As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars.

"This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

Take That. Getty Images/John Phillips

The line-up has yet be announced, and we'll be sure to update this page as soon as it's revealed.

In the past, acts like Kylie Minogue, Take That and Pet Shop Boys have all graced the stage, so expect some big names in this year's line-up too.

Can you get tickets for BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024?

Tickets sales have yet to open, but they're expected to do so in early June.

No details of price have been released either, but last year's tickets cost £58.50 for general admission for one day, and were available to buy via Ticketmaster.

BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024 will take place across 7th and 8th September 2024. Find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

